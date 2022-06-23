ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Correctional Employee of the Year Ceremony honors state and county officials

By Ken Paiva
Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER – Tuesday, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Massachusetts Department of Correction, and Massachusetts Sherriff’s Association convened the Commonwealth’s state and county correctional community at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall for the Correctional Employee of the Year Awards Ceremony. The ceremony honored more than 50 members of the correctional...

Former Massachusetts Paramedic Charged with Fentanyl Tampering

A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician (EMT) paramedic has been charged in connection with tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, was charged with tampering with a consumer product. She will appear in federal court in Boston at a...
Massachusetts State Rep Fiola honors Fall River woman for community work, becoming foster mom to nearly 300 children

A Fall River woman has been recognized for her efforts in the community. At a ceremony outside of Resiliency Preparatory Academy in Fall River, Massachusetts State Representative Carole Fiola presented a citation to Arlene Omosefunmi in recognition of being nominated for the Commonwealth Heroine Award. Every year legislators are invited...
Somerville attorney arrested at Yarmouth residence by FBI on bribery charges

YARMOUTH – A Somerville attorney was arrested by the FBI in Yarmouth Friday on charges that he engaged in a scheme to bribe the Medford Chief of Police. Sean O’Donovan, 54, was indicted on two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. O’Donovan will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston this afternoon.
Fatal Crash in Lancaster, Mass. Under Investigation

The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a single-car crash which left a person dead in Lancaster early Saturday. Lancaster police initially received a call just after 6 a.m. Saturday for a crash on Old Common Road, officials said. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders from Lancaster and neighboring Bolton...
Remembering BFD Lt. Steven F. Minehan 28 Years Later

On June 24‚ 1994, Lieutenant Steven F. Minehan died while conducting search and rescue operations for trapped firefighters at a waterfront warehouse 9-alarm fire in Charlestown. Steven F. Minehan was a 20 year veteran of the department assigned to Ladder 15. A year after his death, he was posthumously...
Massachusetts attorney accused of attempting to bribe police chief concerning marijuana Host Community Agreement application

BOSTON – A Massachusetts attorney was arrested today on charges that he engaged in a scheme to bribe a Chief of Police. Sean O’Donovan, 54, was indicted on two counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. O’Donovan will make an initial appearance in federal court in Boston this afternoon.
3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
Police identify deceased driver

Massachusetts State Police identified the driver who died in the early Wednesday morning crash that happened at the curve of New York and Temahigan Avenues in Oak Bluffs. Micah P. Anderson, a 28-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was driving the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, was “deceased on the scene.” The passenger, a 46-year-old man from Spencer, was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and then airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for serious injuries. His name has not been released.
