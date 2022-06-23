Massachusetts Correctional Employee of the Year Ceremony honors state and county officials
WORCESTER – Tuesday, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Massachusetts Department of Correction, and Massachusetts Sherriff’s Association convened the Commonwealth’s state and county correctional community at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall for the Correctional Employee of the Year Awards Ceremony. The ceremony honored more than 50 members of the correctional...fallriverreporter.com
Comments / 2