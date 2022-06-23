ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

The Origins Of Black People With Red Hair

By Shannon Dawson
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtoUN_0gJl093O00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZmDi_0gJl093O00

Source: Luca De Massis / Pexels


Y ou might normally associate fiery red hair with people of Irish descent , but the unique trait can also be found throughout a number of diverse ethnic backgrounds.

MORE: The Aboriginal Australians: The First Inhabitants Of Australia Were Black People

Africans and people from the Caribbean have also been known to don bright red hair due to a gene mutation in the melanocortin 1 receptor commonly referred to as MC1R. The special gene regulates melanin in skin pigmentation , the eyes, and hair. However, the distinctive trait only occurs in an individual when both parents carry the unique receptive gene. Scientists believe that the distinct gene mutation is more common in climates where there is little to no harmful sun exposure.

According to the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), about 35 percent of people in Ireland and Scotland carry the MC1R receptor and roughly 10 percent have red hair. Globally, only 1 to 2 percent of the population have red hair, which is why it’s quite rare to see Black people with the unique feature, but they do exist.

Migration may have played a role in spreading the unique gene mutation

Barry Starr, a geneticist from Stanford University told Vice that “Red hair carriers in the Caribbean and Africa are for the most part due to migration or gene flow.”

“The last evidence I saw, was that there was a strong selection pressure against changes in the MC1R gene that caused it not to work in regions with a lot of sunlight—think Africa,” Dr. Star explained. “This probably has to do with the pale skin that comes with red hair. This means that even if an MC1R mutation did spontaneously appear previously in African populations, as it did multiple times in Europe, it did not spread and eventually petered out.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by michelle marshall (@iammichellemarshall)

The red hair trait may have developed from historical interactions between Europeans and Africans in the Caribbean in the 1600s. Catholic Irish people were sent to the West Indies as indentured servants during that time period.

“This might also explain why you occasionally see red hair on a black Caribbean person who has two black parents. By chance alone, it might be that they are both carrying a European mutation which has come together in their child,”  Dr. George Busby an expert from the Wellcome Trust Centre for Human Genetics, added to the publication.

Additionally, red hair can also occur in Black people as a result of Albinism, a genetic condition that reduces melanin in the skin.  The rare trait usually occurs in people who have rufous Albinism, which, in addition to red hair, can cause an individual to have golden or bronze skin as well as blue eyes.

SEE ALSO:

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

Ireland’s Earliest Inhabitants Were Black People With Blue Eyes

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Shoppers With Thin Hair Say This $11 Thickening Serum "Saved" Their Strands

I'm no stranger to the phenomenon of losing a strange amount of hair: I've been a prolific shedder since the '90s, and am responsible for an untold number of empty Drano bottles. Between my three cats and myself, there's a lot of loose hair floating around these parts, so I'm always on the lookout for potential remedies. One that has reviewers impressed? Pacifica's Scalp Love Rosemary Mint Serum.
HAIR CARE
In Style

La Prairie's Night Cream Is a Work of Art

La Prairie's Pure Gold Nocturnal Radiance Balm is one product I always leave out on my bathroom counter. Not just because the refillable gilded jar is nearly as big as my face, but it easily passes a piece of art, too. As for what's inside the eye-catching vessel, as with...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Pigmentation#Europe#Gene Mutation#Racism#Irish#Australians#Stanford University
FASHION Magazine |

Texture Talk: A Guide to Toronto’s Best Curly Hair Salons

This is Texture Talk, a column that deep dives into the dynamic world of curly hair, from crowns of curls that are free flowing to strands that are tucked away in a protective style. The textured-hair experience is multitudinous. No two heads of curls are the same, and the ways...
HAIR CARE
Fatherly

Maxwell Shows Us That Big Afros and Natural Hair Are Here To Stay

When it comes to natural hair, the best motto is: If you’ve got it, flaunt it, which is exactly what Maxwell does best (besides sing and dominate top ten charts, of course). His voluminous mane of thick hair makes a bold style statement that fits his personality as well as his look and perfectly suits any style and occasion.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
MedicalXpress

Blue light: What we do and don't know about the damage it causes our skin

Take a wander down the skincare aisle of any health and beauty retailer and you'll be met with a bewildering array of creams and sprays, promising to protect you from various threats to your skin. You might have noticed skincare companies claiming their products can protect you from the effects...
SKIN CARE
The Next Web

Yes, blue light can damage your skin — but protective cosmetics are BS

Take a wander down the skincare aisle of any health and beauty retailer and you’ll be met with a bewildering array of creams and sprays, promising to protect you from various threats to your skin. You might have noticed skincare companies claiming their products can protect you from the...
SKIN CARE
101.1. The Wiz

7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth

According to the official website, Juneteenth “is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.”  A lot of people would take this time to hang out or relax with friends and family.  But why not take this day to educate yourself or learn more about how far we’ve come […]
MOVIES
The Independent

Skincare experts warn against viral tanning TikTok hack

Skincare experts have warned against a viral TikTok hack which promises to offer sun worshippers the tan of their dreams.TikTok user Miriam Mrovili’s shared her advice for getting a “beaut tan”, which involves creating a concoction of water and moisturiser and then spraying it on the body. The mixture is then applied to a person’s skin before and during sunbathing. @mimosaaaxo Afrobeats>>>> #foryou #tanningtips #foryourpage ♬ Sugercaneremixspeedup by kojomiles - CERTIFIED 💦LOVER 👅BOY 😎 The clip has since been viewed 5.5 million times with many users keen to try the tanning technique for themselves. Other...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New Study Unveils The Secret Lives Of Skin Mites

The first comprehensive DNA analysis of hair mites shows their unusual lifestyle habits, bodily traits, and evolutionary future. New research suggests that the tiny mites that inhabit human pores and reproduce on our faces at night are becoming such reduced organisms as a result of their peculiar lifestyles that they may soon merge into humanity.
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

How to Tell the Difference Between Shingles & Poison Ivy

Shingles and poison ivy are conditions that affect the skin. They both cause rashes that can look very similar, so people often wonder how to tell the difference. Even though the rashes look much the same, their causes, treatments, and prevention are different. This article discusses the shingles and poison...
SKIN CARE
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy