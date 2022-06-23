ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle Sends Snacks and Coffee to Women Campaigning for Safe Gun Laws: 'As a Mom...Thank You'

By Stephanie Petit
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle praised the work of women campaigning for safer gun laws — and sent them some "delicious and appreciated" treats to keep them fueled. Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action revealed on Wednesday that the organization had received a personal note from the Duchess of Sussex. "@MomsDemand...

Comments / 3

Randy Boileau
2d ago

we don't need new gun laws. how about teaching the kids right wrong. and morles

