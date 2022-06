The owner of Carnales, Gustavo, says “It’s something that I’ve had a passion for since I was 14. I wanted to bring Tijuana style street food to the community here in Toledo. The bestselling dish has been our QuesaBirrias, fried tacos with cheese and Birria inside them. The community really loves them and that makes me happy! This our first and only location for now. I just hope the community sees us as a staple and that they can always get great food and service from us”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO