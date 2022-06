In 1966, the Supreme Court established a constitutional right that people being arrested or interrogated by police be informed of their rights, known as the Miranda warning. More than half a century later, the Court is now chipping away at that requirement. In a 6-3 decision handed down by the Supreme Court on Thursday, the conservative majority ruled that Americans do not have the right to sue for a violation of their civil rights if police fail to provide a Miranda warning.

