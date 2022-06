Lance’s Place is presenting the Best Spaghetti Competition June 25. The event begins at 1 p.m. with judging at 2:30 p.m., the 50/50 raffle will be called at 3 p.m. and the silent auction ends at 3:15 p.m. The tickets are $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets for people’s choice. There will be prizes for the best spaghetti. All proceeds from this event go to Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor No. 91 for the dedication of a plaque to the IOOF Hall in Georgetown. Lance’s Place is located at 3630 Highway 193 in Greenwood.

GEORGETOWN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO