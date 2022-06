THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Just before 5:30pm The Woodlands Fire Department and Spring Fire Department responded to a brush fire running along the drainage ditch in between Sleeping Colt Pl and Driftdale Place in the Village of Creekside Park. With the extremely dry conditions the fire moved rapidly into some brush along the fence line and threatened several homes, and caused damage to the exterior of one home. Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Until we can get some significant rain please be extra cautious.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO