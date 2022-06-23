ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two Boats Sink At The Lake Over The Weekend

By Reporter John Rogger
KRMS Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivers were busy across the Lake Area this past weekend. According...

www.krmsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT video captures crash involving ambulance near Hastings

HASTINGS, Minn. --  No one was seriously hurt Wednesday evening in a crash involving an ambulance and pickup truck in the east metro. MnDOT cameras captured the collision at the intersection Highway 61 and Highway 10, just north of Hastings near the Mississippi River. The footage shows a pickup truck turning onto southbound Highway 61 before a northbound ambulance rolls into the intersection. The pickup slams into the side of the ambulance before stopping in the center of the intersection. The Minnesota State Patrol says the ambulance was transporting a patient at the time, and had its lights and sirens on. The crash is under investigation.
HASTINGS, MN
SCDNReports

Deadly Michigan Fire Under Investigation

Deadly Michigan Fire Under InvestigationSCDN photo archives. A fatal garage fire in smalltown Michigan has claimed the life of a 12-year-old Malaki Christian Giles. According to a report from the MCSO, officers and the township fire department got the report of a structure fire with a child trapped inside at 1:30 am Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
NewsRadio WILK

Deadly accident in Luzerne County under investigation

The investigation into a fatal crash in Plymouth continues. It happened Saturday afternoon on West Main Street near the Turkey Hill. According to officials, three vehicles were involved, one which flipped onto its roof. One person was ejected from one of the vehicles. No other information on the condition of those involved or what may have caused the crash have yet been released.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy