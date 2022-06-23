ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roeland Park, KS

If you are struggling to pay your rent or mortgage, help is available.

roelandpark.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas Housing Resources Corporation has programs to help homeowners and renters who may be having financial difficulties...

www.roelandpark.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Not all Kansans will benefit from Evergy's proposed energy efficiency programs

Evergy presented a portfolio of programs designed to increase energy efficiency for Kansas homes and businesses to the Kansas Corporation Commission in December. From projects like weather stripping and insulation to installing more energy-efficient appliances, the plan could mean lower energy bills for customers and less power demand during peak times for Evergy.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Roeland Park, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Roeland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KSNT News

Will the Juul ban affect Kansas consumers?

KANSAS (KSNT) – With the future of Juul products looming, and 1 in 4 Kansas high schoolers using either cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, or e-vape products, customers may be wondering how the future of tobacco products could change. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration banned Juul products from being sold in the U.S, as […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

8-hour power outage impacts Topeka residents

Update: As of 9:39 p.m. the power outage has been repaired. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood have been without power for several hours on Friday due to maintenance issues. Around 80 people have been left without power since 10:56 a.m. in 90 degree heat after an Evergy crew tried to replace […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Mortgage#Khaf
KCTV 5

Heartland Coca Cola Bottling Company

At Heartland, our culture is built around putting people ﬁrst. We produce, sell, and distribute the highest quality and best tasting beverages in the world by honoring the principle of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”. At our Lenexa, Kansas production facility we...
LENEXA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus checks worth $500 going to Missouri residents

Residents in the state of Missouri can now expect stimulus check tax rebates worth up to $500 thanks to a major state budget surplus. These payments are a one time tax rebate. The money will come out of the $49 billion dollar budget surplus. Stimulus check tax rebates for Missouri...
KCTV 5

LIST: Fourth of July celebrations in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several Independence Day festivities will be held across the Kansas City area around the Fourth of July weekend. Below are a list of community events in the surrounding area. If you would like to add a July 4 fireworks display, email us at newsdesk@kctv5.com. MISSOURI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- State Representative Tricia Derges could testify today (Monday) in a federal court trial for fraud-related charges. The Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. She is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. Closing arguments are expected to happen either today or Tuesday morning.
fox4kc.com

FOX4 Zip Trips: Prairie Village must-sees

With touches of the iconic Country Club Plaza, including a clock tower, the shops were designed by J.C. Nichols. The area has been a traditional meeting and shopping spot since 1948, with everything from restaurants to boutiques to satisfy any taste. Harmon Park. Named after Mayor Austin Harmon, who was...
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
KMBC.com

Family seeks help finding U-Haul with 'irreplaceable' items stolen from Olathe hotel parking lot

A family is hoping the community can help them track down a stolen U-Haul they say is full of irreplaceable family memories. Kathleen Scott says she and her son, who goes to the University of Kansas, were in the process of moving from Illinois to Kansas when their U-Haul was stolen from the parking lot of the Candlewood Hotel parking lot in Olathe Friday afternoon.
OLATHE, KS
townandtourist.com

15 Best Hiking Trails in Kansas City (Walking & Biking Trails)

Kansas City is a charming metropolis is in beautiful eastern Missouri that is full of culture, art, and history. Known for its improvisational jazz of the 1920s and its stellar BBQ, Kansas City roots run deep. Commonly known as the “City of Fountains”, Kansas City is surrounded by stunning scenery,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Day 9, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 9 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Harvest is in full swing across the state for those with fields dry enough to get the combine in. The...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy