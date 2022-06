A Massachusetts man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend with a knife. According to the arrest report, a Johnson County deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of Woodfield Drive in Tiffin just after 1 am on reports of a man armed with a knife, threatening his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Upon arrival, 55-year-old Richard Moreno of Worcester was arguing with the woman in the garage of the residence.

TIFFIN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO