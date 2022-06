On June 14th, 2022 at 4:23 a.m., Fire District #1 of Johnson County, KS was dispatched to the 19700 block of Barstow St. in Spring Hil, KS for a house fire. Call notes stated that there was fire visible on the outside of the home with everyone evacuated excluding the owner’s dogs. While en route, units could see fire showing from W. 199th St. and Ridegivew Rd.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO