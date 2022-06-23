BG Fire Division to hold Car Safety Day on Saturday

A Rudolph man was taken by air ambulance to Toledo after being ejected from his vehicle in Bowling Green early Saturday morning. Robert O’Neal, 25, was reportedly traveling westbound on Sand Ridge Road, around 12:32 a.m., when he drove off the road, striking a pole or tree in front of 869 Sand Ridge Road. O’Neal reportedly continued westbound on Sand Ridge, striking another tree, rolling his car over, and being ejected out the driver’s side door.
A Bowling Green man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly struck a nurse and attacked fire division personnel at Wood County Hospital. Michael Budd, 33, was charged with criminal damage and assault on a health care worker, and was taken to Wood County jail. According to the police report, Budd...
A Toledo man who reported a theft was instead arrested by Bowling Green Police Division for violating a protection order Friday, June 24. Police responded around 6 p.m., after Darnell Cooke, 41, called to report that the person who drove him to his job in Bowling Green had refused to return items of his that he left in her car.
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a bomb threat Sunday around 6:42 p.m., at the Wood County Juvenile Residential Center, 1012 S. Dunbridge Road. Staff at the center reported that a caller said “I’m going to bomb you tomorrow,” gave a quick laugh, then hung up. The voice reportedly sounded like a teenage boy. When staff tried to call the number back, it was connected to an application that allows users to disguise where they are calling from.
At its meeting last week, the Bowling Green Board of Education heard a proposal to provide new tennis courts for students and city residents. Board Member Ginny Stewart said she was approached by City Councilor Jeff Dennis about the possibility of the city and school district collaborating on a project using American Recovery Plan Funds to build a new outdoor community tennis center.
Hundreds of protestors held a raucous protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The demonstrators assembled at 1 p.m. at the county courthouse before moving to the intersection of Main and Wooster street, where they waved hand-made signs and chanted. They picketed in the crosswalks when the pedestrian crossing light was on. One woman who was slow clearing the walk was berated by a BG police officer.
The Grand Rapids Arts Council is excited to announce that a silent movie will be presented in the air-conditioned Historic Town Hall on Saturday, July 9 as part of the village’s Rapids Rally Days celebration. “The Cameraman” starring Buster Keaton will be shown at 7 p.m. accompanied by Lynne Long on piano.
