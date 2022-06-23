BG Fire Division to hold Car Safety Day on Saturday

Bowling Green Police Division responded to a bomb threat Sunday around 6:42 p.m., at the Wood County Juvenile Residential Center, 1012 S. Dunbridge Road. Staff at the center reported that a caller said “I’m going to bomb you tomorrow,” gave a quick laugh, then hung up. The voice reportedly sounded like a teenage boy. When staff tried to call the number back, it was connected to an application that allows users to disguise where they are calling from.

