Benton County, MO

Benton County Fair Underway This Weekend

By Reporter John Rogger
KRMS Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s day one of the Benton County 4-H Youth Fair in Lincoln. Local 4-H and FFA members will be gathering today through Saturday to compete at various levels, including livestock, dairy and meat goats and horse shows, all taking place across the weekend. Here’s a look at the...

www.krmsradio.com

lakeexpo.com

67 Wren Court, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Outstanding Investment opportunity or great vacation home awaits! Situated at the 2MM of the Big Niangua, this home offers cove protection with main channel views. Open the front door to vaulted ceilings and wonderful views from the main level living room and kitchen. Large windows looking out to the lake and kitchen skylight allow for plenty of natural light. New water heater June 2022. New LVP flooring on entire lower level, bamboo flooring in kitchen and main floor bedrooms, updated kitchen 2021. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms offer spacious comfort. 2 of the 4 bedrooms are on the main level. Up the stairs to the loft you will find sitting space that leads to another bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs features a large family room with walkout access to the lower level patio and oversized master bedroom with bathroom. A great dock with 10x26 boat slip and swim platform attracts friends and family alike!
CAMDENTON, MO
kmmo.com

COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED FOR SEDALIA MAN IN SALINE COUNTY

A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to go to trial again. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than three decades in state prison on September 11, 2017.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Lake-area firefighters battle blaze at business

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - Firefighters from across the Lake of the Ozarks area fought a fire at a Camden County business on Sunday morning. The Mid-County Fire Protection District said crews arrived at the Lake Area Liquidators building on Old South 5 just before 7 a.m. to find the flames coming from the roof. A Facebook post from the agency said firefighters got it under control by going in through the front and rear to fight it. About a quarter of the building was on fire, according to the post.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Slow Motion Landslide Continues in Sunrise Beach

Apparently there’s no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to a slow motion landslide in the Sunrise Beach area. That’s according to Camden County Second District Commissioner Don Williams who says motorists are still being told to stay clear of the area along Wilbus Road…
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one death Sunday

LEBANON, Mo. – A 25-year-old Springfield woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol says Baylee Smith struck the rear of a car on Highway 5 six miles north of Lebanon around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Double Fatality Accident In Henry County

A one-vehicle accident killed two Windsor residents Friday night in Calhoun. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet, driven by 38-year-old Christopher S. McCartney of Windsor, was at 200 West Main in Calhoun, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, struck an embankment, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Shark Remains Found in Camdenton

It was definitely a jaw-clenching moment for one lake resident when her dog brought her the partial remains of a shark. Lindsey Tucker says her dog, Olive, ran off near the 31-Mile Marker and came back with what appeared to be an animal’s severed jaw. Some residents have pointed out that the bones appear to resemble those of a bull shark, which is known to be tolerant of freshwater environments.
CAMDENTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Early-Morning Fire Damages Home on Port Niangua Lane

The cause of a fire that damaged a home on Port Niangua Lane in Camden County is being called accidental. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the blaze, during the early-morning hours on Saturday, started on the outside of the home and in the area of the garage. Arriving firefighters discovered about 15-percent of the structure involved and made quick work to extinguish the blaze. Occupants of the house were alerted by smoke detectors and able to get outside unharmed before personnel arrived on the scene. Sunrise Beach firefighters assisted at the scene while Osage Beach provided move-ups to Mid-County’s main station house in Camdenton.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lebanon Woman Killed In Rear-end Collision

A Lebanon woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in LaClede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Chevy Silverado, driven by 63-year-old Dennis A. Price of Lebanon, was slowing to make a turn from Highway 5, about six miles north of Lebanon, when a northbound 2012 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Baylee K. Smith of Lebanon, struck the towed unit of the Silverado. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway.
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Benton County Women Injured In Two-vehicle Accident

Two Benton County women were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by 56-year-old Dorothy L. Day of Warsaw, slowed to make a right-hand turn on Highway 65 and Route AC at 9:10 a.m., when a northbound 2015 Honda CRV, driven by 36-year-old Sarah C. Edwards of Lincoln, struck the Suburban in the rear.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Osage Beach Outlet Mall Project Hits Brick Wall…Cancelled

The much-hyped Osage Beach Outlet Mall project hits a brick wall and, at least for now, will not happen as planned. Mayor Michael Harmison tells KRMS News that the city received a letter terminating the funding agreement with the marketplace LLC due to the developers not agreeing with the city’s choice of a financial consultant to oversee the process. As a result, the city considers the notice of termination as a withdrawal of the TIF application and all associated requests for development assistance. City officials have also been instructed to stop any work on the project and the special meeting planned for Monday has been cancelled. Mayor Harmison also says he is hopeful that the project can be revived at some point down the road.
kjluradio.com

Two women charged with trafficking drugs in Miller County

Two women are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Miller County. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 42 in Iberia Friday morning. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found half a pound of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Geneva Berry,...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 24, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Heckart Community Center, 1800 West 3rd Street, in reference to a theft. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Kevin Dawson. Dawson reported $150 was stolen from his wallet that was in a locker. There have been no arrests made at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Two Boats Sink At Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Two boats sank at Lake of the Ozarks last weekend. The boats, a 24-foot Crownline and a 31-foot Eleganza powerboat, sank in separate incidents, and no injuries were reported. According to Tim McNitt of Atlantis Dive & Dock Salvage, who recovered both vessels,...
ACCIDENTS
KRMS Radio

Miller County “Most Wanted” List

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has published its initial “most wanted” list on social media. Included on the list are: Michael Regehr who’s wanted for drug trafficking; Gabriel Harris who’s wanted for unlawful use of a weapon; Chelsea Morris who’s wanted for a probation violation; David Stanley, Senior, who’s wanted for felony possession of a controlled substance; and Neil Herbet who’s wanted for a probation violation. Anyone with information on any of them are encouraged to contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. All reports can remain anonymous.
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE P. D. ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

UPDATE: THE SUBJECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED ACCORDING TO THE BOONVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT. An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public. The Boonville Police Department is seeking help in identifying two individuals in regards to a theft investigation. If you have any information, you can contact Detective...
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO

