Benton County Fair Underway This Weekend

The much-hyped Osage Beach Outlet Mall project hits a brick wall and, at least for now, will not happen as planned. Mayor Michael Harmison tells KRMS News that the city received a letter terminating the funding agreement with the marketplace LLC due to the developers not agreeing with the city’s choice of a financial consultant to oversee the process. As a result, the city considers the notice of termination as a withdrawal of the TIF application and all associated requests for development assistance. City officials have also been instructed to stop any work on the project and the special meeting planned for Monday has been cancelled. Mayor Harmison also says he is hopeful that the project can be revived at some point down the road.

4 DAYS AGO