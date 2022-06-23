Charleston Weekend Events

South of Broadway Theatre Company (SOBTC) and Threshold Repertory Theatre (TRT) are excited to announce a joint production of Wolf Hall. The show enjoyed a sold-out limited run on Broadway during 2015 and a plush BBC TV production during the same year. The play was adapted for the stage by Mike Poulton and covers best sellers “Wolf Hall” and “Bring up The Bodies” by Hilary Mantel about the reign of King Henry VIII. The centerpiece of this ambitious production are nearly 50 elaborate and authentic Tudor costumes curated in New York City and shipped to Charleston specifically for this production. All performances will be at TRT at 84.5 Society Street from October 7 through the 23rd. Visit our website for audition details. The show will feature a local cast and will be directed by SOBTC’s Artistic Director, Mary Gould.

