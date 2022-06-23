Charleston Weekend Events

Colleton Medical Center is pleased to join forces with The Blood Connection to host a community blood drive on Thursday, July 7th, from 10 am to 3 pm. The sad reality is only three percent of the population donates blood, but one in seven people who enter a hospital will need a blood transfusion. Unfortunately, the supply simply doesn’t keep up with the demand. Blood donors of all types are urgently needed through the summer. Community members are urged to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. One donation can help up to three people.
