Charleston, SC

Charleston Weekend Events

By Holy City Sinner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the...

New York Butcher Shoppe Opens 2nd Mt. Pleasant Location

Oakland Market Destination Brings Total to Five in Greater Charleston. All total, that makes five locations for New York Butcher Shoppe in greater Charleston with four east of the Cooper River, including one on Daniel Island and Isle of Palms, and a second Mount Pleasant location on Ben Sawyer Boulevard. The fifth store opened earlier this year in the Shops at Nexton in Summerville.
CHARLESTON, SC
Avery Research Center Receives Rare Recording of MLK Speech in Charleston as Part of New Collection

Capping a week of Juneteenth celebrations across the United States, the College of Charleston’s Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture is pleased to announce receipt of materials that will offer new insights into pivotal moments in the fight for civil rights in the South Carolina Lowcountry, including a rare recording of a speech made by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during a visit to Charleston less than a year before his death.
CHARLESTON, SC
Operating Hours Expanding at Edisto, McClellanville Libraries

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) announced today that operating hours at the Edisto Island and McClellanville libraries are expanding. CCPL says these changes “will help the libraries better serve its patrons and the surrounding community.”. Beginning July 1st, hours at the libraries will be as follows:. Edisto Island...
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
City of Charleston, Charleston Redevelopment Corporation to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Affordable Housing

Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg, Charleston City Councilmember Robert M. Mitchell, and Charleston Redevelopment Corporation Chairman Eli Poliakoff will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the acquisition of the North Central Apartments located at 1054 King Street. The ceremony will take place at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 28th in front of the building.
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Malika is Now One of the Only Pakistani Restaurants in the Country to Offer Alcohol

Malika Canteen, the only Pakistani restaurant in the state, today announced that it is now one of the only Pakistani restaurants in the country to offer alcohol. Debuting this week, guests can purchase a selection of beers and wines, many of which are local, like Westbrook’s One Claw, Coast Brewing Co.’s ALTerior Motive, and Coast Ridge Cellars’ Chardonnay. You can see the full drink menu here.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
CJCC Seeks Five Community Representatives for Input and Feedback

Interested in helping to improve the local criminal justice system? The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) is seeking five volunteers to serve as community representatives for the 2022 – 2024 even-year term opening listed below. The CJCC is a collaboration of elected and senior officials, law enforcement leaders, judicial and court leadership, behavioral health professionals, victim and legal advocates, and community leaders working in service of the Charleston community.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, who is running to represent District 8 constituents and families across Charleston County on the Consolidated School Board. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
South of Broadway Theatre Company Announces 2022-2023 Season

South of Broadway Theatre Company (SOBTC) and Threshold Repertory Theatre (TRT) are excited to announce a joint production of Wolf Hall. The show enjoyed a sold-out limited run on Broadway during 2015 and a plush BBC TV production during the same year. The play was adapted for the stage by Mike Poulton and covers best sellers “Wolf Hall” and “Bring up The Bodies” by Hilary Mantel about the reign of King Henry VIII. The centerpiece of this ambitious production are nearly 50 elaborate and authentic Tudor costumes curated in New York City and shipped to Charleston specifically for this production. All performances will be at TRT at 84.5 Society Street from October 7 through the 23rd. Visit our website for audition details. The show will feature a local cast and will be directed by SOBTC’s Artistic Director, Mary Gould.
CHARLESTON, SC
#Charleston Weekend Events
Colleton Medical Center Urges Community to Donate Blood

Colleton Medical Center is pleased to join forces with The Blood Connection to host a community blood drive on Thursday, July 7th, from 10 am to 3 pm. The sad reality is only three percent of the population donates blood, but one in seven people who enter a hospital will need a blood transfusion. Unfortunately, the supply simply doesn’t keep up with the demand. Blood donors of all types are urgently needed through the summer. Community members are urged to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. One donation can help up to three people.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center Shares Guidance on Maintaining Communication with Your Child About Safe Internet Usage

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is the region’s leading resource to prevent abuse, protect children and heal families. Each year, National Internet Safety Month falls on the month of June and reminds parents, caregivers and community members the importance of age-appropriate conversations about internet usage and continual check-ins. Internet...
CHARLESTON, SC

