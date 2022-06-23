ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

6 dead after Vietnam-era helicopter crashes in West Virginia

By Chantal Da Silva
AOL Corp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix people are dead after a helicopter crashed in Logan County, West Virginia, on Wednesday, authorities said. The helicopter involved in the incident was a Vietnam-era aircraft being used for tourism purposes, according to a local NBC affiliate. The Logan County Office of Emergency Management said the crash was...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

West Virginia helicopter crash victims identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Medical examiners in West Virginia have released the names of six people killed in the crash of a Vietnam-era helicopter that gave tour rides. The aircraft crashed Wednesday during its last planned flight at an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts in Logan County. All six people aboard were killed.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Six people dead after plane crashes in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WCHS) – A fatal helicopter crash occurred in Logan County, West Virginia Wednesday evening. Six people aboard the aircraft were killed, according to Logan County Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sonya Porter. The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 about 5 p.m., according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, WV
Accidents
County
Logan County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Logan County, WV
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Search crews recover boy's body from West Virginia river

DUNBAR, W.Va. (AP) — Rescue crews recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river, capping a two-day search that began when he was seen going under water with his aunt, authorities said.The boy was identified as Deonco Howard of Dunbar, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said. His body was found Sunday near where he had disappeared in the Kanawha River.His aunt's body was recovered Saturday. She was identified as Michelle Godsey, 31, after authorities learned that the initial name used for her was an alias, the sheriff's office said.They were fishing at a boat ramp early Saturday when the boy went to turn off an SUV's headlights. The vehicle rolled down the boat ramp with the child inside, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle struck Godsey and went into the river. She rescued her nephew from the vehicle, but both were seen by witnesses going under water, the sheriff's office said.The vehicle also was recovered from the river.Several law enforcement agencies participated in the search.
DUNBAR, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy