Mothers Movement Demands End To Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Mothers Movement is calling for an end to gun violence in Philadelphia. They held a rally at City Hall Thursday morning.

The group represents mothers and other relatives of Philly gun violence victims.

They want a larger city response, including a state of emergency and full-time police presence in high-violence areas.

Additionally, the group demanded a full-time police presence and violence interrupters at the recreation centers in areas with high levels of gun violence.