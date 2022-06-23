Mothers Movement Demands End To Gun Violence In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Mothers Movement is calling for an end to gun violence in Philadelphia. They held a rally at City Hall Thursday morning.
The group represents mothers and other relatives of Philly gun violence victims.
They want a larger city response, including a state of emergency and full-time police presence in high-violence areas.
Additionally, the group demanded a full-time police presence and violence interrupters at the recreation centers in areas with high levels of gun violence.
