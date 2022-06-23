ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vince Carter

 5 days ago

Vince Carter's Home Burglarized While Wife & Kids Were Inside, Almost $100K Stolen....

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AEW Fan, Security Guard Exchange Punches In Wild Scene At Wrestling Event

There was action both inside the ring and outside of it at Sunday night's AEW event in Chicago ... as a fan and a security guard got into a wild fistfight in the stands. The scene went down at some point during the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Pay-per-view at the United Center, when multiple guards tried to pull a fan from his seat.
CHICAGO, IL
Kyrie Irving To Stay With Nets Amid Trade Request Rumors

3:48 PM PT -- And just like that ... Kyrie Irving is staying with the Brooklyn Nets. Just hours after reports of the superstar guard getting permission to seek a trade, Shams Charania says the 2016 NBA champ is opting into his player option -- worth $37 million -- to remain on board in 2022-23.
BROOKLYN, NY
Jacob Latimore Says LeBron's 'House Party' Reboot Will Be Delayed

The reboot of the iconic 90s film, "House Party," has lots of folks waiting with bated breath, but fans won't get to watch it anytime soon ... so says the star of the film, Jacob Latimore. Jacob sat down with Raq on the 'It's Tricky' podcast and talked all about...
NBA

