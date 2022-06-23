ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish, WA

Zip And Zap Confirmed As Official Snohomish PUD Mascots

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe votes have been tabulated and Snohomish PUD announced Wednesday the names for their new mascots. Here’s the official word. Thanks to input from customers and employees, the PUD’s...

Everett Is Building – Help Tell The Story

A note from Leland Dart, Publisher MyEverettNews.com. Starting in July and running through the end of the year MyEverettNews.com is partnering with the City of Everett Office of Economic Development to present a series of articles based on the theme “Everett Is Building”. Certainly the City of Everett, Washington is facing many challenges from affordable housing to concerns over crime, helping the unhoused and finding funds for city programs. That’s not something we’re going to ignore, but with this series I’d like to explore what’s being done by the City of Everett (and those who live and work here) to advance the quality of life in Everett, Washington.
EVERETT, WA
Drive Underway To Provide Household Items For Refugees

The City of Everett, Washington is teaming up with several partners in hosting a donation drive next week to collect household items for hundreds of refugees who have relocated to our area. Friday it was announced that over 700 Ukrainians have arrived in Everett over the last 90 days. View a list of items needed (new items only please)
Everett’s Newest Off-Leash Dog Park To Open Thursday June 30th

A bigger space for people and pups is opening Thursday in the Lowell neighborhood. Here’s the scoop from the City of Everett. Everett Parks invites community members and their four-legged friends to the grand opening for the new Lowell Riverfront Trail off-leash dog park (2901 Lowell-Snohomish Rd.) on Thursday, June 30 at 4 p.m.
Massive Search Launched For Missing 4-Year-Old At Silver Lake

Editor’s Update 7:30 AM: Everett Police report the body of a child matching the description of the missing girl was recovered around 2:30 AM after being spotted in the water by a citizen. Everett Police Lieutenant Karen White tells MyEverettNews.com foul play is not suspected. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and identify the victim. Thornton A. Sullivan Park at Silver Lake will be open to the public today. Note: There are no lifeguards at Silver Lake and haven’t been for seven years. Back in 2015 the City of Everett eliminated the lifeguard program at Silver Lake Due to budget cuts.
EVERETT, WA

