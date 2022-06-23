Zip And Zap Confirmed As Official Snohomish PUD Mascots

A note from Leland Dart, Publisher MyEverettNews.com. Starting in July and running through the end of the year MyEverettNews.com is partnering with the City of Everett Office of Economic Development to present a series of articles based on the theme “Everett Is Building”. Certainly the City of Everett, Washington is facing many challenges from affordable housing to concerns over crime, helping the unhoused and finding funds for city programs. That’s not something we’re going to ignore, but with this series I’d like to explore what’s being done by the City of Everett (and those who live and work here) to advance the quality of life in Everett, Washington.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO