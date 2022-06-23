ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

In the 608: Ainsley’s Angels spreading joy

By Josh Spreiter
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. – Ainsley’s Angels has been around for more than a decade, but every single day the non-profit is putting smiles on more and more faces right here in the 608. For 10-year-old Liam, the only way he wants to move is fast. Liam is part...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

‘Great Race’ brings antique cars to Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Some of the finest antique automobiles stopped in Wisconsin on Thursday as part of a car rally called the Great Race. Sun Prairie was picked as a lunch stop for the event, which started last Saturday in Warwick, Rhode Island. Drivers ended their day in the Wisconsin Dells.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

WATCH: Where does abortion ruling leave women in Wisconsin?

MADISON, Wis. — Tiffany Green, a professor of health sciences, obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk about what the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case means for Wisconsin. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Madison, WI
Society
City
Madison, WI
x1071.com

Madison police help find 5-year-old lost after summer school program

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say officers were able to reunite a 5-year-old who could not be found after a summer school program with his family earlier this week. According to police, a babysitter was waiting for the child at his bus drop-off location at around 4 p.m. Monday, but the child never arrived.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Charity
x1071.com

Additional Details Surface About Blue Mounds Shooting in May

A 20-year-old man who was jailed after he said he accidentally shot a friend to death in May at a Blue Mounds home was intoxicated to the point of nodding off and described the incident to police in ways that differed in some details, according to a search warrant unsealed this week. The search warrant sought access to records from the Snapchat social media accounts of Isaiah Miller and his sister, whom he contacted after the shooting. An investigator’s affidavit filed with the warrant states that Miller admitted he and others had taken the prescription drug Xanax. The shooting, which has been described by authorities as an accident, claimed the life of 19 year old Levi Iverson of Mount Horeb. It happened in the bedroom of a home on Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds, where one of the friends of Miller and Iverson lived with his parents.
BLUE MOUNDS, WI
x1071.com

Teen attacked during attempted robbery on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old had to go to the hospital after being attacked during an attempted robbery on Madison’s west side earlier this week, police say. The teenager was in the area of Morraine View Drive, off of South Gammon Road, when he was attacked at about 9:16 p.m. Monday night.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Southwest Heath To Open New Clinic Location in Darlington

Southwest Health has announced plans to open a new specialty clinic in Darlington. The new clinic will offer vision and dental care, with the possibility of adding other specialties later. It is set to open in late 2023 or early 2024, depending on construction speed and other logistics. The clinic will be located on Highway 81 near Tama Run Lane, on Darlington’s south side. Site prep and utility work are planned to start later this year, with construction beginning in full in spring 2023. The new location will replace Southwest Health’s existing eye clinic, The Eye Center, currently located on Main Street. In addition to continuing vision services, the health care system will partner with Cuba City Family Dental to provide dental care.
DARLINGTON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
x1071.com

Sauk County Man Faces Child Enticement Charges

A Loganville man who police said was following children is charged with four counts of child enticement. 44 year old Randall Davis was arrested in Reedsburg. Police said that he was following children and trying to buy them food or give them money. An off-duty officer monitored Davis until other officers arrived. He was taken to the Sauk County Jail. Davis is a registered sex offender. He pleaded guilty in 1996 to two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child and pleaded guilty in 2017 to one count of third-degree sexual assault. During an initial appearance Tuesday, his cash bond was set at $2,500. As a condition of his bond, he is not allowed to have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Police Arrest Man For Break-in and Burglary in Dodgeville

A man from Madison has been arrested for a residential burglary in Dodgeville on Wednesday along with several other charges. 20 year old Dejon Glover was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday, including Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Mistreatment of Animals, Burglary, Possession of Burglary tools, Theft, and Damage to Property. Officers with the Dodgeville Police Department were called to Spring Street in Dodgeville Wednesday in response to a residential burglary. Upon arrival, law enforcement found that a residence had been broken into, items were stolen from the residence, and a dog was found deceased. Video provided by the homeowner gave a suspect description and a timeline for the theft between 1:20 and 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Community cameras and an investigation led to the identification of the suspect vehicle which was impounded approximately 6 hours later in Madison, at the request of Dodgeville Police. Members of the police department were in contact by phone with Glover and he was later arrested. The Dodgeville Police Department says the incident is a targeted act and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Plain man arrested following Sauk Co. hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A 62-year-old Plain man was arrested Wednesday following a deadly hit-and-run west of Sauk City earlier this week, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested Patrick Nachreiner two days after the crash near County Highway B and Cassell Road in the town of Troy Monday night seriously injured a bicyclist. The victim later died from their injuries.
SAUK CITY, WI
x1071.com

No injuries reported after gunshots in east side neighborhood, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say several people called to report gunshots on the city’s east side overnight. According to police, gunshots were reported in the area of Wittwer Road and Milwaukee Street, near Hiestand Park, just before 12:30 a.m. Friday. Callers told police they heard a vehicle speeding away after the shots were fired.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy