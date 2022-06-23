In the 608: Ainsley’s Angels spreading joy

A man from Madison has been arrested for a residential burglary in Dodgeville on Wednesday along with several other charges. 20 year old Dejon Glover was arrested on multiple felony charges Thursday, including Endangering Safety, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Mistreatment of Animals, Burglary, Possession of Burglary tools, Theft, and Damage to Property. Officers with the Dodgeville Police Department were called to Spring Street in Dodgeville Wednesday in response to a residential burglary. Upon arrival, law enforcement found that a residence had been broken into, items were stolen from the residence, and a dog was found deceased. Video provided by the homeowner gave a suspect description and a timeline for the theft between 1:20 and 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Community cameras and an investigation led to the identification of the suspect vehicle which was impounded approximately 6 hours later in Madison, at the request of Dodgeville Police. Members of the police department were in contact by phone with Glover and he was later arrested. The Dodgeville Police Department says the incident is a targeted act and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO