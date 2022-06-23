ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ranking the Best Rookies of the 2022 MLB Season So Far

By Brandon Scott
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

The 2022 MLB season has been an exciting one for rookies, especially those at the top. Three of the game's top four prospects began the season on their respective Opening Day rosters. The fourth was injured at the time and has since been called up. Bobby Witt Jr., Julio...

bleacherreport.com

CBS Sports

Phillies call up former number one overall pick Mark Appel

The Phillies are calling up former number one overall pick Mark Appel, they told reporters Friday night and Appel confirmed the news on social media:. This concludes a journey to the majors with so many different twists and turns for Appel. He was first drafted out of high school in 2009 by the Tigers, but he elected to attend Stanford. He was one of the top pitchers in college baseball come 2012, but expectations that he wouldn't sign caused him to fall to the Pirates at the eighth overall pick that year. He remained in school and heading to the 2013 draft was considered one of an elite trio of collegiate prospects along with Kris Bryant and Jon Gray. He would go first overall to the Astros, with the Cubs getting Bryant second and the Rockies taking Gray third.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies starting Yairo Munoz at second base on Saturday night

Philadelphia Phillies utility-man Yairo Munoz is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Munoz will operate second base after Bryson Stott was left on the bench versus San Diego's lefty Blake Snell. numberFire's models project Munoz to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

Rowdies top Pittsburgh behind two Leo Fernandes goals

PITTSBURGH — The Rowdies secured the first victory in club history at Pittsburgh’s Highmark Stadium on Saturday, putting on an attacking showcase to come away with a 5-2 victory behind two goals from Leo Fernandes. “You’ve got to come out and really perform in a difficult environment like...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

NBA Draft Results 2022: Team-by-Team List of Grades and Picks

The Houston Rockets were always going to come away from the 2022 NBA draft with one of the top three prospects. With the way things fell on Thursday night, the Rockets may end up with the best player in the talent pool without having to make a significant move. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting Saturday night for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Dodgers starter Mitch White. In 126 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .265 batting average with a .916...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor not in lineup Saturday for Cleveland

Cleveland Guardianas infielder Josh Naylor is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Naylor is being replaced at first base by Owen Miller versus Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski. In 187 plate appearances this season, Naylor has a .280 batting average with an .842 OPS, 8...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Orlando Robinson Agrees to UDFA Contract After 2022 NBA Draft

The Miami Heat could soon add to their frontcourt depth after reportedly agreeing to a Summer League contract with Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Robinson was not selected during Thursday's NBA draft. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Orlando Robinson. Position: C.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Suns' Ryan Resch Becomes NBA's 1st Publicly Out Basketball Operations Exec

Phoenix Suns vice president of basketball strategy and evaluation Ryan Resch announced Saturday that he is gay. According to ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz, Resch is the first publicly out person to work in basketball operations in an NBA front office. Resch is hopeful others will follow in his footsteps, saying, "Ultimately...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Grisham is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Zach Eflin. Our models project Grisham for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Adley Rutschman not in Baltimore's lineup Saturday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Rutschman is being replaced behind the plate by Robinson Chirinos versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 112 plate appearances this season, Rutschman has a .223 batting average with a .684 OPS, 2...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Richie Martin not in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Richie Martin is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Martin is being replaced at second base by Jonathan Arauz versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 27 plate appearances this season, Martin has a .200 batting average with a .619 OPS, 4...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Johan Camargo in lineup Friday night for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Johan Camargo is starting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Camargo is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Camargo for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling starting for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Vierling for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Bleacher Report

Dalen Terry Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Bulls Roster

The Chicago Bulls added a versatile guard to their rotation on Thursday when they selected Arizona's Dalen Terry with the No. 18 overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report. Player: Dalen Terry. Position: PG/SG. Height: 6'6"
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

San Diego Padres square off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (37-35, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-28, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-4, 5.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Judge 'Happy' to Agree to $19M Contract, Avoid Arbitration

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has played like someone in line for a massive contract this offseason, but for now he is "happy" to just avoid arbitration. Judge and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $19 million contract on Friday and avoided the arbitration hearing that was scheduled for that day. As a result, he is set to become a free agent after the 2022 campaign.
FOX Sports

Padres win on Austin Nola's RBI single off brother Aaron

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit an RBI single off younger brother Aaron in the sixth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 Friday night. It's the first time since RBIs became an official stat in 1920 that a player had an RBI against his brother in a 1-0 victory, according to STATS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022: Top Comments Following Lightning vs. Avalanche Game 5

The Tampa Bay Lightning won't be going down without a fight. They are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions after all. On Friday night, the Lightning denied the Colorado Avalanche of capturing the Cup, notching a 3-2 victory in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver. Now, the series will return to Tampa for a Game 6 matchup on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Padres +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

