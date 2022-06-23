Ranking the Best Rookies of the 2022 MLB Season So Far

The Phillies are calling up former number one overall pick Mark Appel, they told reporters Friday night and Appel confirmed the news on social media:. This concludes a journey to the majors with so many different twists and turns for Appel. He was first drafted out of high school in 2009 by the Tigers, but he elected to attend Stanford. He was one of the top pitchers in college baseball come 2012, but expectations that he wouldn't sign caused him to fall to the Pirates at the eighth overall pick that year. He remained in school and heading to the 2013 draft was considered one of an elite trio of collegiate prospects along with Kris Bryant and Jon Gray. He would go first overall to the Astros, with the Cubs getting Bryant second and the Rockies taking Gray third.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO