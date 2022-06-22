ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘The Voice’s Girl Named Tom Cancels a Week of Performances Due to COVID-19

By Corey Cesare
talentrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus has officially put a pause on Girl Named Tom‘s ongoing summer tour. Band members, Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty have released a statement via social media confirming that they are battling COVID-19. Any cancelled tour dates will be rescheduled. On June 21, Bekah Liechty took to...

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Merissa Beddows Mixes Opera Singing, Impressions in Her ‘AGT’ Audition

Merissa Beddows impresses the judges with her shocking song impression America’s Got Talent audition. This opera singer proves that she can keep it classic, transition into Ariana Grande’s style, and even hit the notes as Siri. On June 24, America’s Got Talent released Merissa Beddows’s outstanding audition early....
MUSIC
SheKnows

Daytime Emmy Wrap Up: The Best and Worst of This Year’s Show

You can’t have a winner’s circle without a few losers. The best part about this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony? That soap fans not only got to watch, but they could do it on their televisions courtesy of CBS or stream it on the Paramount Network. That meant we all got to watch as awards were handed out and both speeches and history were made.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Model Niece Waidhofer Dies by Suicide at 31

Family and friends are mourning the loss of model Niece Waidhofer. Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide, per TMZ, and was discovered after Texas law enforcement completed a welfare check in her Houston home sometime last month. She was 31 years old. "Sadly, Niece took her own life after...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Local
Ohio Health
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Fans Slam His New Song as ‘Unlistenable’

If there were a Mount Rushmore of music, Ozzy Osbourne would undoubtedly be on it. People all over the world know Ozzy’s name, regardless of their music preferences. He’s been writing hits for more than 50 years and even helped create an entire genre! Though Ronnie James Dio is credited with making heavy metal what it is today, Ozzy isn’t known as the Godfather of Metal for no reason.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Wendy Moten
MTV

Aced A 'Footloose' Dance-Off During Quarantine

The explosive third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy kicked off on June 22 the old-fashioned way: an all-out dance battle between the titular class and their rivals from the Sparrow Academy, all of whom busted moves to Kenny Loggins’s classic hit “Footloose.” And in a behind-the-scenes clip shared with MTV News on Friday (June 24), the cast revealed how much they enjoyed learning the movements to the song that has soundtracked many a montage.
THEATER & DANCE
Reason.com

Review: Elvis

Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis Presley biopic is set in an endless present in which Presley's music, a foundational component of early rock and roll, flows out of the blues, country, and gospel music that preceded it—the sounds of people like Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup, Hank Snow, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe—and onward into rap and other musical variants that have surfaced in its long wake. So we get Elvis' early R&B covers, and his pink Cadillac and gaudy Beale Street cat clothes, but we also get Doja Cat and Swae Lee on the soundtrack, and, at the end, a scorching rap by Eminem called "The King and I." I know that last item sounds like an occasion for nationwide face-palming, but it's a measure of Luhrman's creative determination that it isn't—that it feels right. It feels like rock and roll.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Voice
extratv

Val Chmerkovskiy on Possible Return to ‘DWTS’

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are still wondering if pro Val Chmerkovskiy will return next season when the show moves to Disney+. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the dancer, and his brother Maksim, asking if he will be back. Chmerkovskiy played coy, saying, “We don’t know...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
In Style

Gloria Estefan Is Finally Taking the Lead

When I get on my call with Gloria Estefan, I'm immediately blown away and touched by her authentic concern for me. From the second I pick up the phone, she's checking in and asking how I'm doing, all with a gentle, caring tone — something that clearly comes from being a mother and grandmother. While getting COVID for the first time kept me away from her photoshoot, she was quick to share a bit of what it was like for her when she had it and to offer me the encouragement that I would heal soon. It's exactly this undeniably down-to-earth nature and genuine care that has made her a beloved fixture in the entertainment industry, one that paved the way for the Latinx community in music and on TV.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy