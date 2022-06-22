‘The Voice’s Girl Named Tom Cancels a Week of Performances Due to COVID-19

When I get on my call with Gloria Estefan, I'm immediately blown away and touched by her authentic concern for me. From the second I pick up the phone, she's checking in and asking how I'm doing, all with a gentle, caring tone — something that clearly comes from being a mother and grandmother. While getting COVID for the first time kept me away from her photoshoot, she was quick to share a bit of what it was like for her when she had it and to offer me the encouragement that I would heal soon. It's exactly this undeniably down-to-earth nature and genuine care that has made her a beloved fixture in the entertainment industry, one that paved the way for the Latinx community in music and on TV.

