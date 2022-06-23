ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young adults with higher exposure to household air pollution show worse lung function

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) A new study led by researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has evaluated the link between air pollution and lung function of young adults who had recently attained their expected maximum lung function. The...

Science Daily

COVID-19 Omicron variant leads to less severe disease in mice, study finds

Georgia State University researchers have found that the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 were substantially more fatal in mouse models than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, they also found that the Omicron variant, despite having more mutations, led to less severe disease with half as many deaths and longer survival time.
WEIGHT LOSS
Science Daily

Protected areas in Africa are too small to safeguard rapidly declining vulture populations

Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (IZW) Vultures perform important ecosystem functions as they clean the landscape by eating carcasses and thus limit the spread of wildlife diseases. Yet, vulture populations are rapidly declining, mainly owing to intentional and unintentional poisoning. Against this background, an international team of scientists performed the first comprehensive comparative analysis of movement data of three species of threatened Gyps vultures across Africa. They found that individual home ranges can be as large as 75,000 km² and thus significantly exceed existing protected areas. These results are published in the journal "Biological Conservation." Clearly, larger "Vulture Safe Zones" need to be established to safeguard vulture populations. A new project at the Leibniz Institute for Zoo- and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) aims to further advance scientific evidence for vulture conservation through newly developed tags equipped with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of things (IoT) communication technology in satellite networks.
ANIMALS
Science Daily

Antibiotic use and sepsis make recent improvements

Hospitals and policymakers alike have banded together to improve recognition and treatment of sepsis, a life-threatening reaction to infection, which by some estimates, accounts for 30-50% of all deaths in hospitalized patients. Lessening sepsis' deadly effects means clinicians need to move quickly to recognize the signs and symptoms, and initiate treatment with antibiotics.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Science Daily

Study shows link between cyberbullying and suicidality in early adolescence

Young adolescents who are targets of cyberbullying are more likely to report suicidal thoughts and attempts, an association that goes above and beyond the link between suicidality and traditional offline bullying, according to new research from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBI) of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. The findings were published today in JAMA Network Open.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Science Daily

From outside to inside: A rapid and precise total assessment method for cells

Having a good eye for detail is an essential skill for many professions. In particular, biologists use special techniques and advanced technology to analyze individual cells with unprecedented precision. Impedance cytometry is one experimental method that can reveal specific characteristics of living single cells. This technique requires electrical penetration, in which high-frequency current can freely pass through the cell membrane, without damaging the cell. Now, researchers from Japan have determined optimal conditions to perform impedance cytometry. Their work may lead to rapid assessment of cells during culture in biological experiments.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Biodiversity risks to persist well beyond future global temperature peak

Even if global temperatures begin to decline after peaking this century because of climate change, the risks to biodiversity could persist for decades after, finds a new study by UCL and University of Cape Town researchers. The paper, published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, models...
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Novel, sensitive, and robust single-cell RNA sequencing technique outperforms competition

The advent of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has revolutionized the fields of medicine and biology by providing the ability to study the inner workings of thousands of cells at one go. But scRNA-seq methods are limited by potential inaccuracies in determining cell composition and inefficient complementary DNA (cDNA) amplification -- a process by which a double-stranded DNA that 'complements' the single-stranded RNA is generated and replicated millions of times -- by the commonly-used template-switching reaction.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Ancient microbes may help us find extraterrestrial life forms

Using light-capturing proteins in living microbes, scientists have reconstructed what life was like for some of Earth's earliest organisms. These efforts could help us recognize signs of life on other planets, whose atmospheres may more closely resemble our pre-oxygen planet. The earliest living things, including bacteria and single-celled organisms called...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Amazon landscape change study highlights ecological harms and opportunities for action

A major study into landscape changes in the Brazilian Amazon sheds new light on the many environmental threats the biome faces -- but also offers encouraging opportunities for ecological sustainability in the world's most biodiverse tropical forest. The study's findings are critical because as the Amazon moves closer towards a...
AMAZON
Science Daily

New approach to treatment of deadly kidney cancer

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have linked resistance to treatment for a deadly form of kidney cancer to low mitochondrial content in the cell. When the researchers increased the mitochondrial content with an inhibitor, the cancer cells responded to the treatment. Their findings, which are published in Nature Metabolism, offer hope for more targeted cancer drugs.
CANCER
Science Daily

Supernumerary virtual robotic arms can feel like part of our body

Research teams at the University of Tokyo, Keio University and Toyohashi University of Technology in Japan have developed a virtual robotic limb system which can be operated by users' feet in a virtual environment as extra, or supernumerary, limbs. After training, users reported feeling like the virtual robotic arms had become part of their own body. This study focused on the perceptual changes of the participants, understanding of which can contribute to designing real physical robotic supernumerary limb systems that people can use naturally and freely just like our own bodies.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Scent of a friend: Similarities in body odor may contribute to social bonding

Weizmann Institute of Science researchers have found that people may have a tendency to form friendships with individuals who have a similar body odor. The researchers were even able to predict the quality of social interactions between complete strangers by first "smelling" them with a device known as an electronic nose, or eNose. These findings, published today in Science Advances, suggest that the sense of smell may play a larger role in human social interactions than previously thought.
Science Daily

Patients treated with monoclonal antibodies during COVID-19 delta surge had low rates of severe disease, study finds

A study of 10,775 high-risk adult patients during the COVID-19 delta variant surge in late 2021 finds that treatment with one of three anti-spike neutralizing monoclonal antibodies for mild to moderate symptoms led to low rates of severe disease, hospitalization, ICU admission and mortality, according to Mayo Clinic researchers. Among...
MINNESOTA STATE
Science Daily

Chemically modified plant compounds work against hepatitis E virus

Hepatitis E virus (HEV) is widespread, and so far there is no effective drug. In the search for one, the so-called rocaglates have come into focus: plant compounds that can inhibit the replication of viruses. Researchers from the Department of Molecular and Medical Virology at Ruhr Universität Bochum (RUB) have examined a library of chemically modified rocaglates for their antiviral effect, which was developed by a team from Boston. One group of active ingredients in particular stood out, a so-called amidino group. It was particularly effective in inhibiting viral replication.
CANCER
Science Daily

What sea cucumbers can teach us about self-defense

Genome mining techniques have helped to explain how sea cucumbers produce defensive chemicals that enable them to fend off foes in the murky depths. Sea cucumbers are a food delicacy in south Asia where their cultivation is a multi-million-dollar industry. The molecules they produce to defend their ecological niche at the bottom of the ocean are highly valued for their medicinal properties.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Researchers uncover brain waves related to social behavior

Researchers at Tohoku University and the University of Tokyo have discovered electrical wave patterns in the brain related to social behavior in mice. They also observed that mice showing signs of stress, depression, or autism lacked these brain waves. The medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) and amygdala regions of the brain...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Long-term liquid water also on non-Earth-like planets?

Liquid water is an important prerequisite for life to develop on a planet. As researchers from the University of Bern, the University of Zurich and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS report in a new study, liquid water could also exist for billions of years on planets that are very different from Earth. This calls our currently Earth-centred idea of potentially habitable planets into question.
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Message received: Scientists identify the molecular mechanisms behind learning and memory

Patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) have lower levels of the neuromodulator acetylcholine (ACh) in their brains. Donepezil, an AD drug, increases brain ACh levels and improves AD-associated learning deficits. Now, researchers have identified the intracellular signal cascade through which ACh regulates aversive learning, a major preliminary test for AD drugs. Researchers also found that donepezil activates this signal cascade to regulate aversive learning. The findings indicate the potential of the signaling cascade as drug targets.
SCIENCE

