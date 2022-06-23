ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Representation Dies In Del County

By Samuel Strait
crescentcitytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would love to be writing about my latest trip out of Del Norte County,. which included a few days in the “dumpster fire” formerly one of the. most picturesque cities in the Northwest, Portland, Oregon, and on to a. few more days in the breath taking...

crescentcitytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
crescentcitytimes.com

Crescent City’s Money Pit

A brief conversation with the City’s Clerk, Robin Patch and her new. husband, Ray Altman, got me to thinking more about the disconnect that. exists not only between the City’s Council and its citizens, but with. regard to the rest of the County and its make up. Clearly...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
WMDT.com

Delaware GOP candidates had campaign signs vandalized in Sussex County

CLARKSVILLE, Del. – Delaware Republican candidate for Congress, Lee Murphy and Sussex County Register of Wills candidate, Greg Fuller had their political campaign signs vandalized over the weekend in Clarksville, Delaware. The signs, one each for both candidates, were located at the corner of Route 26 and Irons Lane...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

State House passes protections for immigrant whistleblowers

Delaware House lawmakers voted on Thursday to expand workplace whistleblower protection by prohibiting employers from threatening to report workers’ immigration statuses to law enforcement. State Rep. Eric Morrison (D-Bear) says his bill simply expands current protections to anyone whose real or perceived immigration status – or that of their...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Del Norte County, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Del Norte County, CA
Government
KDRV

Oregon communities PILTed with $26-million from Interior Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The federal government is paying its due for Oregon federal lands that are not taxable. The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) says $26-million in payments will "support vital services in communities." DOI says 36 local governments in Oregon will get a total of $26-million in Payments...
OREGON STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Governor Carney formally extends public health emergency

Delaware Governor John Carney on Friday formally extended the state's public health emergency order another 30 days. The declaration allows the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “Keep doing the things we know...
Times of San Diego

Californians to Get $1,050 Inflation-Relief Tax Refunds in New State Budget Deal

California legislative leaders announced a plan to refund taxpayers up to $1,050 for inflation relief in a $17 billion budget deal worked out Sunday. The plan that “prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation” was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Minimum wage will increase July 1 in Oregon

Wages will increase to $14.75 for much of the Portland area, $13.50 for outlying areas.Starting July 1, Oregon workers earning minimum wage will take home a little more pay each week. State legislators passed a bill in 2016 creating a three-tiered minimum wage, with different minimums for workers depending on location. The state is divided into three zones: The highest minimum wage occurs in the Portland area's Urban Growth Boundary which stretches through Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties. The move placed Oregon among the highest minimum wage states in the nation. This Friday, workers in much of Multnomah, Washington...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Politics Local#Board Of Supervisors#The Harbor Board
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Monument Fire has been stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE- Firefighters say the forward progress of the Monument Fire near the Thermalito Afterbay has been stopped at about two to three acres. Firefighters will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to mop up. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
WBOC

Delaware Governor Extends Delaware's Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important people stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” said Carney. “Keep doing the things we...
DELAWARE STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Centennial Park to be used as homeless camp

The Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Air Quality issued an advisory for Southcentral Alaska, Southwest Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, as well as Central and Eastern portions of the Interior that began Friday night and extends until Monday at 2 p.m. Alaska abortion access unchanged, for now, after Roe...
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
KTVU FOX 2

Californians could get up to $350 apiece in inflation relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Inflation relief checks could be in your bank account by the end of the year according to a tentative plan worked out by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers. Most Californians could see a check ranging from $200 to $350 based on their income. It's part...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thelundreport.org

Thousands Of Oregonians Will Gain Free Health Care Coverage Starting In July

Thousands of low-income Oregonians who would qualify for Medicaid if they were legal residents will receive free health care insurance starting July 1. The Oregon Health Authority expects to enroll about 12,000 people who have had only state-paid emergency care in new government insurance for medical, mental health, dental and eye care. It will also offer prescriptions, tests, hospital care and medical transport. Like Medicaid, it will be free for patients.
OREGON STATE
WBOC

U.S. 50 Choptank River Bridge Name Controversy

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A sign greets thousands of drivers every day as they approach the U.S Route 50 bridge over the Choptank River. It reads "Frederick C. Malkus Jr. Bridge." Frederick Malkus was a long-serving Maryland state senator representing District 37. He was instrumental in getting the current bridge built and opened in 1987. The bridge replaced the deteriorating Harrington Bridge.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy