ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Wheel Fun Rentals Introduces Swan Boat Rentals at Como Lake and Lake Nokomis

By Wheel Fun Rentals
franchising.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis, MN, June 23, 2022 - (PR.com) - Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce the addition of their iconic Swan Pedal Boats to the watercraft fleets at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis and Como Lake in St. Paul. Visitors and locals will now have the opportunity to enjoy the water by...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franchising.com

Laundry Tech Franchise, Mr Jeff, Further Expands into South Florida with Two New Franchise Deals

Booming Mobile App Pickup/Delivery Laundry Service Grows its U.S. Presence in Ft. Lauderdale & Broward County, FL to Meet the Growing Demand. June 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // Miami, Fla. - Mr Jeff, a global laundry service infused with cutting-edge AI technology that has globally modernized the tedious task of laundry with a mobile app providing a seamless 48-hour home laundry pickup and delivery service, has announced the signing of two new franchise agreements to open in South Florida. New franchisees Sam Boulet will open a new location in Ft. Lauderdale and Christian Santos will open a new location in Broward County later this year. These two new franchise agreements come after local entrepreneur, Sergio Aguirre, opened the first Mr Jeff U.S. location in Miami (Coral Gables) this past March.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy