Fort Worth, TX

Local conference to study civilian oversight of law enforcement

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago

Registration to attend the 2022 National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement Annual Conference is now open. This will be the first time Texas has hosted the conference, in conjunction with Visit Fort Worth and Fort Worth’s Office of the Police Oversight Monitor.

Register online for the conference, or learn more information.

The conference will be held Sept. 11-15 at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel in downtown Fort Worth. Government officials, educators and community representatives who support and/or want to learn more about the advocacy of oversight are encouraged to attend.

Registration fee is $550. The NACOLE Annual Conference Scholarship Fund offers a limited amount of scholarships to individuals in need of assistance with the registration fee. The mission of the fund is to offer financial support to individuals to attend the Annual Conference, expanding the reach of civilian oversight and promoting participation by individuals from a broad spectrum of social, economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds. The Scholarship Fund supports and strengthens the work of civilian oversight practitioners and communities by providing access to a broad range of oversight information, best practices and professional networks. The deadline to submit applications is June 30.

Apply for the NACOLE scholarship program.

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

