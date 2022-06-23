ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Fort Worth’s Fourth on the Trinity River

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yh9RQ_0gJjJbzT00

Celebrate Independence Day with an evening of festival food and drinks, live music, kids’ activities and the largest fireworks show in North Texas on July 4 at Fort Worth’s Fourth.

Panther Island Pavilion will be open from 5-10 p.m. for the 15th annual celebration, with the Trinity River as the backdrop for festivities. Admission to the grounds is free as Fort Worth’s Fourth continues to be a gift to the community.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and secure a spot for the fireworks show that includes spectacular special effects that can’t be seen from afar. Chairs and blankets are allowed to watch the show from the banks of the Trinity.

Festival activities for the evening include an opportunity to support local food and beverage vendors. Outside coolers, food and drinks are not allowed in the event grounds.

Crowd-favorite act, Party Machine Band, will bring the energy to Texas’ only waterfront stage this year. Kids’ activities will make a return and will include jump houses, a zip line, face painting and more. Festivalgoers are allowed to BYOT (Bring Your Own Tube) and float in the roped swim area. Tube rentals will not be available. Arrive early to take advantage of the Kid Zone and swim area available until 8 p.m.

The grand finale of the night will be the largest fireworks show in North Texas at 9:30 p.m. This can’t-miss music-synchronized display will light up the beautiful Trinity River and Fort Worth skyline.

Fort Worth’s Fourth is made possible by producers Tarrant Regional Water District and Streams & Valleys Inc.

Learn more online.

Be safe this Fourth of July

The Fort Worth Fire Department and Fort Worth Police Department remind residents that celebrating with fireworks is not only dangerous, but illegal in our city. Celebratory firearm discharge is illegal, but also potentially dangerous to human life and property.

To report illegal fireworks in Fort Worth and to continue to provide the quickest response possible to emergency calls, officials ask that residents use these nonemergency methods to report fireworks:

If you have an emergency to report, call 911.

