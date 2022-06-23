ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tangled Tale of Eric Adams’s Apartment in Brooklyn

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. It’s Thursday. We’ll look at the status of Mayor Eric Adams’s ownership of an apartment in Brooklyn. And, if you’ve ever wanted to own your very own subway car, one is about to be auctioned off. The question is, does Mayor Eric Adams...

norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Says Politics is not Binary

Jessica Altagracia Woolford is running for office in Assembly District 81 in the June 28 primaries. Growing up in Kingsbridge, she is a community organizer who has previously worked for the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s office, and has also campaigned for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhatton on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Nearly a dozen hurt in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- Nearly a dozen people were injured after a fire in Brooklyn on Sunday.The flames broke out just before 4 p.m. at a building near Sixth Avenue and 57th Street in Sunset Park.Citizen app video shows smoke billowing out of the building and a large emergency response.The FDNY says 11 people, including two firefighters, were hurt.
BROOKLYN, NY
granthshala.com

Hundreds of NYC prosecutors quitting woke bosses and onerous reforms

The number of prosecutors fleeing the city’s district attorney offices has soared in the wake of criminal justice reforms, which a former top prosecutor has called “insanity.”. Sixty-five assistant district attorneys, or about 12 percent of the workforce, have resigned from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office so far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Antyesti in Brooklyn: How NYC honored my father upon his death, during a time of anti-Asian hate

When my father dies, he's in a nursing home, seated upright in a chair. He hasn't been out on the ocean, in a boat, in years, maybe decades, and I know he's not a beach person. He hates the sand and wet and cold. But days before his death, he can remember this clearly enough to reminisce in his hoarse voice: wearing a jacket and a scarf despite it being early spring in America, taking a ferry to the Statue of Liberty, then Ellis Island. Walking past all those names. None like his own. And yet he never doubted that he and his younger brother and my mother, who all lived together in a tiny apartment after I was born, had arrived in America, and would be welcomed in one way or another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Police: Rudy Giuliani slapped inside Staten Island supermarket

NEW YORK — Police say former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was slapped inside a Staten Island supermarket Sunday. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at a ShopRite on Veterans Road West in the Charleston section. According to police, a 39-year-old man approached Giuliani inside the store and...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PLANetizen

New York City Approves Rent Hikes on Rent-Stabilized Apartments

“A New York City panel that regulates the rents for roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments approved the highest increases in almost a decade on Tuesday, after property owners said they were being pinched by taxes and rising expenses.” As reported by Mihir Zaveri in The New York Times, the Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents by 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases, affecting around two million New Yorkers. According to a separate article in Bloomberg, only 23 percent of New York residents can currently afford the city’s median rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Coney Island / Luna Park Fireworks for Summer 2022

Tentatively speaking: You can usually expect fireworks to take off past 9:20 pm? Although, one year we waited until 10:00 pm. Between West 10th Street and West 12th Street (in Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk), Brooklyn. We’d been checking and rechecking the Brooklyn Cyclones’ website as well as other sources...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

Brooklyn Recess keeps the sport of Double Dutch alive and jumping

In between an outdoor boxing class and a children’s birthday party in Fort Greene Park on a recent Sunday afternoon, a group of women are preparing to hop rhythmically between ropes like they did in their formative years. For most of them, it’s been more than a decade since they’ve picked up a rope. But after some light encouragement they seemed eager to see what their bodies could do all these years later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Sales Launch for 373 Palmetto Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn

Sales have launched for 373 Palmetto Street, a boutique ground-up condominium development in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Developed by The InHouse Group and designed by Abell Design, the five-story building has eight homes and a common roof deck. Floor plans range from a duplex studio apartment to an expansive two-bedroom, two-bathroom duplex with private balcony and rooftop terrace. Pricing ranges from $599,000 to $1.1 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Renderings Reveal 288 Water Street Condominiums in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn

EDRE Development has revealed the first renderings of 288 Water Street, a new condominium property in Vinegar Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by EDRE with Issac & Stern Architects as the architect of record, the building will comprise just over 23,000 square feet with eight condominiums, three covered parking spaces, and a collection of amenities.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Reactions to concealed carry decision pour in from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -  Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry in New York State are pouring in all over the city as people try to understand how this ruling will affect public safety. "I think maybe if there was a legal carrying citizen on the subway, it may have made a difference," says Patricia Harrison from Brownsville, referencing the Sunset Park subway shooting in April. "Maybe in Buffalo, it may have made a difference."CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke to Brooklynites across the borough about their thoughts on the ruling.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  "I think to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Homeless man in Brooklyn killed by hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run driver ran down a homeless man crossing a Brooklyn street early Saturday, cops said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was crossing E. 108th St. near Farragut Road in Canarsie just after 4 a.m. when a motorist slammed into him, horrified witnesses told police. The crash took place outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Breukelen Houses, cops said. ...
BROOKLYN, NY

