ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp To Go On A European Tour With Hollywood Vampires After Winning Trial

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Johnny Depp will be reuniting with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates for an overseas tour. Depp will play with his band again after his major legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard. Hollywood Vampires just announced that they are making a European tour this summer. "The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We're...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Was Johnny Depp Actually Offered $301 Million to Return to ‘Pirates’ Franchise?

For six weeks, the world watched as Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard went head-to-head in a heated defamation trial. At the center of the case was a 2018 OpEd that Heard wrote for The Washington Post, where she claimed she suffered from domestic abuse during the years that she was married to Depp. During the trial, both Depp and Heard accused each other of abuse and, in the end, the jury believed Johnny Depp more than they did Amber Heard, awarding him more than $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million out of a requested $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

‘Moving backward’: Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp’s first TikTok post

Amber Heard noticed Johnny Depp posted his first TikTok video Tuesday and rejected his sentiment of moving forward after his victory in their defamation trial. Depp posted a video compilation of him waving to fans outside the Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse and various clips of him playing music onstage with Jeff Beck in the United Kingdom since the trial.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
Popculture

Former Disney Executive Thinks Johnny Depp Will Return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

It was previously announced that Johnny Depp's time with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has come to an end, but one former Disney executive thinks the actor will return in the wake of his defamation court case with ex-wife Amber Heard. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the unnamed former executive said, "I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Alice Cooper
The Independent

Johnny Depp - latest: Actor may let Amber Heard escape $8m damages if she drops appeal, lawyers suggest

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.The jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.The “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Travis Scott Scores Fancy New Bugatti with $5.5 Million Price Tag

There's absolutely no question -- Travis Scott is getting on with his life -- selling out his Nike collab, hitting massive stages again ... and now whipping around in a $5.5 million ride. We got photos of the rappers brand new Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport Tuesday in Brentwood --...
BRENTWOOD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Tour#Luxembourg Summer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Fashion Company ‘RHODE’ Sues Hailey Bieber For Trademark Infringement Claiming She Stole The Name

In the case of RHODE Vs. Rode, a 9-year minority-owned fashion brand owned by Purna Khatau and Phobe Vickers filed a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber for trademark infringement after the model and wife of Justin debuted a skincare line with the same name, which happens to be her middle name. The fashion line, which has been worn by Beyonce, Rihanna and sold in luxury stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and according to the lawsuit is expected to make $14.5 Million this year alleges that after Bieber launched her Rhode Skincare line earlier this month, Khatau and Vickers immediately began to see confusion in the marketplace which has already hurt their brand. The partners asked the court for a preliminary injunction ordering Hailey to stop using the name “Rhode” to prevent further confusion. “The brand Rhode is everything we have worked hard to achieve, and her using our name is hurting our company, our employees, our customers, and our partners,” they said in the statement. The co-founders said Hailey attempted to buy the rights to the name from them four years ago, but they declined. “the magnitude of Bieber’s following and the virality of her marketing will cause immediate, ongoing, and irreparable harm to the Rhode brand.” Hailey Bieber, married to Justin Bieber, is a celebrity with over 45 million followers on Instagram, another 9.2 million on TikTok, and a circle of A-list friends including fellow beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. She has leveraged social media to promote her brand, with a single post promoting the beauty brand garnering over 1.5 million likes. The founders claim that some consumers on Instagram have been tagging the wrong Rhode in photos.
BUSINESS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
50K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy