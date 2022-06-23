ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Channel Islands PWP Meeting Outcome

By Katherine M Clements
thelog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHANNEL ISLANDS⸺ On June 10, the California Coastal Commission approved two amendments to the Channel Islands Harbor Public Works Plan addressing an adjustment to the distribution of boat slip sizes and a change to the minimum requirements for the total number of boat slips in the harbor from 2150 to...

www.thelog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

EDC's Former Executive Director Passes Away

The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
OXNARD, CA
Eater

Ventura County Is the Next Big Cannabis Consumption Lounge Hotspot

Though cannabis consumption for adults is legal in California, it can still be somewhat challenging to find a public business where imbibing is allowed. At the moment, only West Hollywood and Palm Springs offer businesses with proper state permitting for cannabis consumption — and now Ventura County (and specifically Ojai) could be close behind.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Select California cities could stay open until 4 a.m.

WESTCHESTER, Calif. — Wiping down tables and saying hi to his staff, Melody Bar and Grill owner Christian Warren gets ready for another day of customers. “My mom has often reminded me of this story about when I was just a little kid, and I told her that someday, I was going to own my restaurant,” Warren said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gcaptain.com

Checking In On Southern California’s Containership Backup

With a busy summer expected at the San Pedro Bay ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, vessel traffic officials are reporting a new record low number of containerships waiting for a berth. The Marine Exchange of Southern California on Friday reported just 16 containerships in the backup, setting a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
2urbangirls.com

CA Attorney General Throws Lifeline to Indicted LA Councilman

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued his opinion on the matter of whether an indicted member of the Los Angeles City Council can fight to resume his position on the city council after being suspended by its voting members. The city council suspended Ridley-Thomas one week after he was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
travel2next.com

San Francisco to Los Angeles Road Trip

A road trip down the world-famous Pacific Coast Highway is a bucket list travel goal, and a few days or a week driving from San Francisco to Los Angeles will allow to you see some of the best sights of the west coast in one trip. West Coast USA has incredible beaches and landscapes but you’ll find much more than this on the Pacific Coast Highway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Channel Islands#Pwp#Marina Le
Antelope Valley Press

Fireworks crackdown paying dividends

PALMDALE — The Fourth of July is still more than a week away, but Palmdale’s illegal fireworks enforcement efforts are already netting results. Illegal fireworks — those without the state Fire Marshal seal designating them as “safe and sane” — are those that shoot into the air and make loud noises. The sale and use of these illegal fireworks are the target for officials.
PALMDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Los Angeles

The epicentre of iconic landmarks and vibrant entertainment that California is famous for, Los Angeles is a mega-metropolis oozing culture, sunshine and Angelinos who know how to have a great time. Less than three hours driving from the Mexican border and the deserts of California, planning an itinerary to explore in and around Los Angeles is easy as there are so many choices.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Body found in Ventura County

Authorities are trying to identify the partially decomposed body of a man found in the area of Ventura County Santa Clara River Estuary. A birdwatcher made the discovery near the Olivas Links golf course Sunday afternoon. Search and rescue team members were called in to remove the body from the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

California Restaurant Association Toasts Lynne Davidson of Tito’s Tacos

Lynne Davidson, the granddaughter of Tito’s Tacos original 1959 founder Benjamin Davidson and who still runs the restaurant daily, recently received the Elizabeth Burns Lifetime Achievement Award from the California Restaurant Association at a gala dinner at the Hotel Casa del Mar. Davidson and her husband of 20 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS 8

Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago derails in Missouri

LOS ANGELES — An Amtrak train that departed Los Angeles Union Station and passed through Fullerton and Riverside en route to Chicago derailed Monday in Missouri after colliding with a truck, and reports from the scene indicated there were multiple fatalities and dozens of injuries. The crash occurred near...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy