Buffalo Bill is in Virginia City attracting much attention. When he plays faro, he plays with Buffalo chips. A lucky town. Virginia has concluded not to celebrate on the Fourth of July. It is evident that the saloon keeper was not consulted in the matter. Upon the receipt of the news at Reno, the saloon and restaurant keepers of that town hired one hundred guns. Reno is certainly a most fortunate town — the Insane Asylum and Fourth of July — what blessings.

