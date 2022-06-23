ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia COVID-19 Data, Interactive Map of the State

metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Business Assets a Powerful Magnet for Electric Vehicle Industry

Lithium-ion batteries do not have magnetic properties, but a company in Georgia that makes them certainly does. Since Korea-based SK Battery America announced a huge new $1.67 billion advanced manufacturing plant near Atlanta in 2018, it has not only expanded to a second facility in the state, but also attracted numerous suppliers and ancillary companies in the electric vehicle (EV) industry to Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia DOT Suspending Lane Closures over Fourth of July Weekend

To allow for an anticipated increase in Fourth of July weekend traffic congestion, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, July 1 at 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. While construction related lane closures will be suspended,...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

University System of Georgia’s Economic Impact Grows to $19.3B

The University System of Georgia (USG) contributed a total of $19.3 billion to Georgia's economy between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, a $700 million or 3.8% increase over the previous year as the university system continued to make a significant economic impact across the state, a new study shows.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center Release Results of Farm Stress Study

Researchers at the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center (GRHIC) at Mercer University, with assistance from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA), have released their study, "Farmer's Mental Well-Being Project: Statewide Survey Report.". The study showed that 29% of farmer workers, owners and managers had thought of suicide in...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Where Georgia Ranks Among States Most Dependent on Small Businesses

Small businesses are the heart of the U.S. economy. Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the U.S., collectively employing nearly half of all U.S. employees and generating nearly half of U.S. annual GDP, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration. But the past two years have...
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Regional Commissions See Rise in May Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in May. "Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties, and metropolitan service areas, job postings continue to outpace those gains placing strain on employers to find talent for open positions," said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "Many areas across our state are experiencing difficulty in filling many of the seasonal, temporary jobs normally filled with summer workers, due to the opportunities in full-time employment."
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

AAA: Georgia Gas Price Average on the Decline Ahead of Independence Day

Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.40 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 7 cents less than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month, and $1.49 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Two Appointments to Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he has appointed Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds and Deputy Attorney General Julie Adams Jacobs to fill two vacancies on the Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court. The vacancies were created by the retirements of Judge LaTain Kell and Judge Mary Staley Clark, both effective on May 1st of this year. Vic Reynolds' replacement as Director of the GBI will be announced at a later date.
COBB COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Georgia Power Requests Funding to Support Essential, Critical Investments in Electric Grid Reliability

Georgia Power today filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) that would enable the company to continue making investments in strengthening and further securing the electric grid, transforming its power generation to include cleaner and more economical energy resources and continue improving the customer experience. "We take...
GEORGIA STATE

