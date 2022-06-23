ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

InsiderAdvantage: Georgia’s Combat Readiness Training Center Off the Chopping Block for Now

By Cindy Morley
 5 days ago

To read all of InsiderAdvantage Georgia’s daily news, SUBSCRIBE HERE. *Subscription includes a complimentary subscription to JAMES Magazine. Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter (R-GA-01) has been fighting for months to keep Savannah’s Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) off the chopping block. Yesterday he announced that the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee released a...

Georgia Business Assets a Powerful Magnet for Electric Vehicle Industry

Lithium-ion batteries do not have magnetic properties, but a company in Georgia that makes them certainly does. Since Korea-based SK Battery America announced a huge new $1.67 billion advanced manufacturing plant near Atlanta in 2018, it has not only expanded to a second facility in the state, but also attracted numerous suppliers and ancillary companies in the electric vehicle (EV) industry to Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Governor Announces Healthcare Workforce Commission Appointees

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his 15 appointments to the newly-created Healthcare Workforce Commission. The commission was created by. to tackle the significant challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retention of workers. The commission will submit a report on their findings by the end of the year.
ATLANTA, GA
Gov. Kemp Announces Two Appointments to Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he has appointed Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Director Vic Reynolds and Deputy Attorney General Julie Adams Jacobs to fill two vacancies on the Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court. The vacancies were created by the retirements of Judge LaTain Kell and Judge Mary Staley Clark, both effective on May 1st of this year. Vic Reynolds' replacement as Director of the GBI will be announced at a later date.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Georgia Regional Commissions See Rise in May Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in May. “Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties, and metropolitan service areas, job postings continue to outpace those gains placing strain on employers to find talent for open positions,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Many areas across our state are experiencing difficulty in filling many of the seasonal, temporary jobs normally filled with summer workers, due to the opportunities in full-time employment.”
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center Release Results of Farm Stress Study

Researchers at the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center (GRHIC) at Mercer University, with assistance from the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA), have released their study, “Farmer’s Mental Well-Being Project: Statewide Survey Report.”. The study showed that 29% of farmer workers, owners and managers had thought of suicide in...
GEORGIA STATE
AG Chris Carr: Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Shares Tips to Help Educators Prevent, Report Trafficking

Attorney General Chris Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit recently participated in the Georgia School Safety and Homeland Security Conference to share with Georgia’s teachers and public safety personnel important information on how to recognize, prevent, and report trafficking. “Georgia’s teachers are in a unique position to not only recognize...
GEORGIA STATE
Where Georgia Ranks Among States Most Dependent on Small Businesses

Small businesses are the heart of the U.S. economy. Small businesses represent 99.9% of all businesses in the U.S., collectively employing nearly half of all U.S. employees and generating nearly half of U.S. annual GDP, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration. But the past two years have...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Power Requests Funding to Support Essential, Critical Investments in Electric Grid Reliability

Georgia Power today filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) that would enable the company to continue making investments in strengthening and further securing the electric grid, transforming its power generation to include cleaner and more economical energy resources and continue improving the customer experience. "We take...
GEORGIA STATE

