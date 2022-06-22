ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eclairs with a twist: Visit these Greater Hartford bakeries on National Eclair Day

By Kaitlyn Keegan, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Chocolate eclairs made at Modern Pastry in Hartford. Kaitlyn Keegan/Hartford Courant/TNS

The tasty French pastry known as the eclair began in the 19th century. This classic treat is a staple in many bakeries around the world. In Greater Hartford, one of those bakeries is the Modern Pastry Shop in downtown Hartford. A third generation bakery, its eclair recipe is the same one used in the 1950s when the shop was started.

“It’s a French eclair with an Italian twist,” co-owner Lisa Rubbo said. Rubbo and her sister, Carla Scionti, have kept the business alive since their grandfather began it in 1958. “We make everything from scratch and use the traditional vanilla pastry creme inside them.”

The shop offers eclairs in both normal and miniature sizes which Rubbo said are popular for weddings, parties and other gatherings.

Modern Pastry has been in its location on Franklin Avenue for generations and Rubbo said their loyal customers helped keep the shop alive during the pandemic. During the beginning of the pandemic, Rubbo and Scionti did all of the baking and curbside service.

“We came back really excited and recharged to put out our product again,” Rubbo said of returning to full operations. “We love bringing happiness to our customers and we are grateful and fortunate to have been able to maintain our product and consistency. We love what we do.”

See below for a list of our favorite picks from the Greater Hartford area and go pick up some tasty eclairs for National Eclair Day today.

Modern Pastry Shop

422 Franklin Ave., Hartford CT 06114

860-296-7628

Mozzicato DePasquale Bakery and Pastry Shop

Locations in Hartford, Plainville, Wallingford, Middletown and Rocky Hill

For the Hartford location, call 860-296-0426.

Nestled in the heart of the Italian district in Hartford, Mozzicato DePasquale has been baking up tasty delights for decades, including their famous eclairs.

Giovanni’s Bakery & Pastry Shop

456 New Britain Ave., Newington CT 06111

860-667-4033

Giovanni’s sold their first cannoli in 1981 and never looked back. They specialize in Italian pastries and sell a variety of eclairs, cakes, breads and more.

BouNom Cafe & Bakery

136 Simsbury Road #15, Avon, CT 06001

860-470-5172

Bou and Nom, parents of the sisters that own BouNom Cafe & Bakery , were refugees from Laos with a love of French cuisine. The bakery is in tribute to them and specializes in everything French pastry including yummy eclairs!

Patty Cakes Bakery of Connecticut

Locations in Rocky Hill and Glastonbury

For their Glastonbury location, call 860-633-2601.

An American and Italian bakery, Patty Cakes sells a variety of pastries and cakes including eclairs, cannoli, cookies and more.

