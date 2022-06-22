ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, CT

State police investigating untimely death in Oxford

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

The Connecticut State Police are investigating an untimely death of a man in Oxford.

Officers from the Oxford Resident Trooper’s office and emergency services responded to 21 Pawnee Road for an adult man in cardiac arrest shortly before midnight on Monday.

Upon the arrival of the first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The State Police Western District Major Crime Squad is investigating. There is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, CT
State
Connecticut State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Major Crime Squad#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy