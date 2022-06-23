On the Horizons

HONOLULU⸺ On June 9, the State Board of Land and Natural Resources adopted Hawai’i Administrative Rules to designate the Miloli’i Community Based Subsistence Fishing Area on Hawai’i Island. The board is looking to ensure abundant stocks of priority species and high-quality fishing for residents and tourists visiting Miloli’i. In addition, the designation is meant to emphasize traditional fishing practices for Native Hawaiian subsistence, culture, or religion along the southwest coast of Hawai’i. “The Miloliʻi CBSFA is an excellent example of the interweaving of traditional and modern scientific knowledge and improving DLNR’s and the community’s capacity to co-manage the State’s public trust resources,” said Division of Aquatic Resources Administrator Brian Neilson in a testimony before the land board.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO