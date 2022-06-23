ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

On the Horizons

By Jordan B Darling
thelog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffshore Racing Series Newport Bell Buoy (July 2) DANA POINT⸺ The Dana Point Yacht Club will host the second race in the 2022 Offshore Racing Series on July 2. The regatta is open to boats in PHRF, Spinnaker, Non-Spinnaker and ORCA classes. PHRF Spinnaker entries will need to have a current...

www.thelog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelog.com

American Legion Yacht Club Will Host 2022 Old Glory Boat Parade for Fourth of July

NEWPORT BEACH⸺ The American Legion Yacht Club will host the Annual Old Glory Boat Parade on July 4. Boaters are welcome to decorate their vessels to the theme of “America the Beautiful” and join the yacht club at 1 p.m. off the east end of Lido Island. Participants will compete for class awards like Best Decorated, Finest Costumes, Most Creative, and the Commodore’s Award; class winners will be announced at an awards banquet on July 17.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
thelog.com

Hawaii’s Board of Land and Natural Resources Designates Community-Based Subsistence Fishing Area

HONOLULU⸺ On June 9, the State Board of Land and Natural Resources adopted Hawai’i Administrative Rules to designate the Miloli’i Community Based Subsistence Fishing Area on Hawai’i Island. The board is looking to ensure abundant stocks of priority species and high-quality fishing for residents and tourists visiting Miloli’i. In addition, the designation is meant to emphasize traditional fishing practices for Native Hawaiian subsistence, culture, or religion along the southwest coast of Hawai’i. “The Miloliʻi CBSFA is an excellent example of the interweaving of traditional and modern scientific knowledge and improving DLNR’s and the community’s capacity to co-manage the State’s public trust resources,” said Division of Aquatic Resources Administrator Brian Neilson in a testimony before the land board.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy