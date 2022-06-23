5 Trends Shaping the Future of NFTs

In this article, we outline the evolution of Dapper Labs, from just a simple NFT project to one of the leaders in the web3 space. Roham Gharegozlou, the Co-Founder and CEO of Dapper Labs, has developed one of the most noteworthy blockchain-based companies by creating an NFT game called Cryptokitties in 2017 to now running NFT projects with some of the biggest brands in the world. Cryptokitties started as a project by Axiom Zen, a Software Development Company. Unlike many other popular NFT projects today, Cryptokitties is not an NFT collection that consists of a limited number of digital art. Cryptokitties is a game-type setting where users can purchase NFTs in the form of virtual cats. They can use their cats to breed new ones and possibly sell them to other players in the game. This presented some unique challenges to Roham and the other developers who wanted to scale Cryptokitties.

