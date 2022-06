Kathy Hochul has a sizable lead in the upcoming race for New York Governor. A new poll from SurveyUSA found the current Democratic Governor seeking to win her first elected term commands a formidable lead over both Republican and Democratic rivals. 54% of Democratic voters picked Hochul with Congressman Tom Suozzi getting 18% and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams trailing with 11%. Among GOP contenders, 25% of Republicans polled went for Congressman Lee Zeldin and 23% backed Andrew Giuliani, with 13% for Harry Wilson and 8% going with Rob Astorino. The poll also found that in a general election, Hochul leads Zeldin and Giuliani by at least 20 points each.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO