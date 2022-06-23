ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU To Grant Ukraine Candidate Status In 'Signal To Moscow'

By Robin Emmott, Marine Strauss
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again. Although it could take Ukraine and...

