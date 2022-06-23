ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU To Grant Ukraine Candidate Status In 'Message Of Solidarity'

By Philip Blenkinsop, Francesco Guarascio
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but a reminder that the 27-nation bloc will need a major overhaul as it looks to enlarge again. Although it could take Ukraine and...

International Business Times

Thousands Protest In Madrid Against NATO Summit

Carrying the hammer and sickle flags of the former Soviet Union, thousands protested in Madrid on Sunday against a NATO summit which will take place in the Spanish capital next week. Amid tight security, leaders of the member countries will meet in Madrid between 29-30 June as the organisation faces...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Venezuelan Migrants In Southern Mexico Form U.S.-bound Caravan

Thousands of Venezuelan migrants stranded in southern Mexico for months set off on a northbound caravan Friday in hopes of reaching the U.S. border. Many of them have been waiting in the city of Tapachula for a permit from the Mexican government to transit through the country without being detained by immigration authorities. But with little apparent progress, some said they would take their chances.
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Russian Missiles Strike Across Ukraine, Says Kyiv

Russian missiles rained down across Ukraine on Saturday, hitting military facilities in the west and the north as well as a southern city as the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War Two entered its fifth month. Russian artillery and air strikes pounded the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukraine Troops 'Almost Left' Sievierodonetsk As Russian Missiles Pound North, West

Ukrainian troops have "almost left" Sievierodonetsk after weeks of intense fighting against Russian forces, the mayor of the eastern city said on Saturday, signalling the biggest reversal for Ukraine since losing the port of Mariupol in May. As Europe's biggest land conflict since World War Two entered its fifth month,...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Analysis-Russia's Grinding Battlefield Gains Seen Driven By New Tactics

It took Russia weeks of fierce fighting, an untold number of casualties, and relentless shelling before the exhausted Ukrainian defenders of Sievierodonetsk received orders to quit its smouldering wreckage. "Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Serhiy...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Turkey Re-evaluating Death Penalty After Erdogan's Wildfires Comment - Minister

Turkey will reconsider a 2004 decision to abolish capital punishment, the justice minister said on Saturday, after President Tayyip Erdogan raised the death penalty in connection with the cause of this week's wildfires. Capital punishment was struck from the constitution in the early years of Erdogan's rule. But after a...
ENVIRONMENT
Taliban Appeal For More Aid After Deadly Afghanistan Earthquake

Vital medical supplies reached hospitals on Saturday in the remote area of Afghanistan hit by an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people this week, as the country's Taliban government appealed for more international aid. Authorities have called off the search for survivors in the mountainous southeastern region near the...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Russian Missiles Rock Central Kyiv As G7 Leaders Gather In Europe

Russian missiles hit an apartment block and kindergarten in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, in strikes U.S. President Joe Biden condemned as "barbarism" as world leaders gathered in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow. Up to four explosions shook central Kyiv in the early ours, in the first...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Taiwan Holders Of Russian Bonds Say Haven't Received Payments -sources

Some Taiwanese holders of Russian Eurobonds have not received interest due on May 27 after a grace period expired on Sunday evening, two sources said, potentially setting Moscow on track for its first major external sovereign default in over a century. Russia was due to make $100 million in coupon...
WORLD
International Business Times

North Korea Says U.S. Is Setting Up Asian NATO; Vows Stronger Defence

MILITARY
MILITARY

