ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Keith Urban among big-name acts

By admin
vishwadha.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer continues to heat up on the outdoor-music front, with big names such as Bonnie Raitt and Keith Urban coming to the Buckeye State. It’s certainly worth noting, however, that Urban will visit Nationwide Arena on Sept. 23, if you want to skip the hot temperatures to see him perform...

www.vishwadha.news

Comments / 0

Related
vishwadha.news

Sports betting in Wyoming: Promo codes, online sports betting promotions, newest apps, how to bet on sports – CBS Sports

As millions of dollars continue to pour into Wyoming sports betting, finding the latest Wyoming sports book promo code is key. With the MLB season heating up and football quickly approaching, there is no better time to see the latest Wyoming sportsbook deposit code. Whether at home on the couch, out in the park, or stuck in traffic, residents can bet on sports in Wyoming and participate in a new trillion-dollar industry. In addition, Wyoming sports book promo codes for first-time depositors give new bettors a jumpstart. So whether you want to root for their favorite teams or against their rivals, Wyoming mobile sports betting is one way to engage with the sports you love while also having a little action on the games. But before you do, it’s important to know the risk of sports gambling and be able to set limits, and always bet responsibly.
WYOMING STATE
vishwadha.news

Kansas creates American Indian education advisory council – Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Board of Education has established a temporary advisory council to improve and reform American Indian learning systems in the state. Cheryl Harrison-Lee, chairwoman of the Kansas Board of Regents, said the creation of the council will help state education officials as they try to close enrollment gaps for underserved Kansans. The KBOE created the council to focus on K-12 American Indian education but believes it will also help guide higher education.
KANSAS STATE
vishwadha.news

READER’S VIEW: Fight crime to stop ‘Escape from NY’

There’s no question about it, survey after survey shows that after surging inflation, the top concern among most New Yorkers is rising crime and being victimized. Our beloved Empire State could fast become “the Empty State” as 319,000 New Yorkers walked out the door last year. The state’s leadership, which at this time, all levers of power are dominated by one voice, must make fighting crime a top priority or we will continue to see many more people escape from New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy