ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Collapse in Tory support threatens ‘Conservative Celtic fringe’ in southwest, poll finds

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAhEQ_0gJiuUne00

A collapse in Conservative support across the southwest of England could see the party lose 11 seats in a general election – and come within a hair’s breadth of losing the constituency of Jacob Rees-Mogg .

YouGov found that Tory vote share in the seats which they dubbed the “Conservative Celtic fringe” has dropped a remarkable 19 points since the 2019 general election, leaving Boris Johnson’s party on 38 per cent in the region.

The figures were released on the day of a by-election in the Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton , where Liberal Democrats are hopeful of overturning a massive Conservative majority in an area which has been “true blue” since 1923.

Out of 41 west country seats which have been in Tory hands since 2015 and voted Leave in 2016, some 11 would fall to Labour or Liberal Democrats if the YouGov findings were borne out in a general election, with a further four on a knife-edge.

Among those most at risk of falling are environment secretary George Eustice’s Camborne and Redruth, which was held by both Labour and Liberal Democrats under its pre-2010 title of Falmouth and Camborne.

Based on the YouGov figures, Mr Rees-Mogg’s North East Somerset would be at risk, but the Cabinet Office minister would be expected to scrape back into parliament by a slim margin.

As well as Camborne and Redruth, Labour would pick up both Bournemouth constituencies and the seats of Gloucester, Kingswood, and Swindon South.

The Liberal Democrats would re-take Wells, Chippenham, Taunton Deane, and St Ives.

And East Devon would be at risk to an independent who has stood in the past three elections on a pro-NHS ticket and ran the Tories close in 2019.

In the 41 seats studied by YouGov, Conservatives took a 57 per cent share of vote in 2019, with Labour and Lib Dems neck-and-neck on 19 per cent.

Polling of 813 voters across the constituencies saw the political landscape transformed, with the Tories on 38 per cent (down 19 points), Labour on 24 (up 5) and Lib Dems on 22 (up 3).

YouGov associate director Patrick English said: “The scale of losses which might occur in the Conservative Celtic fringe do not come anywhere close to those in the red wall in 2019.

“But if the Tory seat total takes a hit from its southwestern flank at the same time as it does in the ‘red wall’ former Labour heartlands and across the new ‘blue wall’ front, this Labour and Liberal Democrat pincer movement could become very costly to the Conservatives indeed.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conservatives lose two by-elections in one night

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not quitting despite the Conservative Party losing two by-elections in one night on Thursday (23 June).Tiverton and Honiton was won by the Liberal Democrats' Richard Foord with 22,537 votes and Wakefield was won by Labour's Simon Lightwood with 13,166 votes.Oliver Dowden handed in his letter of resignation as Conservative Party chair after the elections, calling them "the latest in a run of very poor results."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if Tory 1922 committee was ‘on his case’, claims Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers “on his case”.Speaking at the G7 summit, the prime minister boasted to CNN that he had “a new mandate for my party” after squeaking through the recent confidence vote arranged by the powerful Tory committee.“I’m very happy ... I got a higher percentage of the parliamentary votes than I did the first time. So, I’m very happy, we will move forward,” he said on the challenge by Tory rebels.“I think the great thing about democracy is that leaders are under scrutiny and that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince Charles accepting millions in suitcase ‘unusual’, says cabinet minister

The idea of Prince Charles receiving millions of donations in a suitcase from a former Qatari prime minister is “a bit unusual”, cabinet minister George Eustice.The Prince of Wales personally received around three lots of cash, totalling €3m, from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, according to the Sunday Times.“My understanding is this was immediately passed on to the charity, declared and checked in the usual way,” said Mr Eustice. “On one level of course it’s a bit unusual to have such a large amount of cash.”Asked by LBC what his reaction if he was offered large...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson says nobody ‘abandons privilege’ of being PM and claims new mandate to lead

Boris Johnson has said he will not give up the “privilege” of being prime minister, insisting that the Conservatives had given him a “new mandate” to lead.The prime minister said questions over his leadership have been “settled” despite fresh calls from Tory rebels for cabinet ministers to move against him.Asked at the G7 summit if he had considering walking away from No 10, Mr Johnson told the BBC: “You’re asking me to talk about me and my career. I’m focused on what I’m doing as a leader of the country.”The PM added: “That is a huge, huge privilege to do,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Plan to rip up Northern Ireland Brexit deal could be law by end of year – PM

Boris Johnson has signalled that his plan to effectively tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could be law by the end of the year.The Prime Minister, who is attending the G7 summit in Germany alongside EU leaders, said “the interesting thing is how little this conversation is being had, certainly here” – indicating he is not expecting a major diplomatic row over the Government’s plans.MPs are set to vote later on Monday on controversial new legislation to give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.Mr Johnson said the plan could be carried out...
POLITICS
The Independent

Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than white peers to land first job

It takes Black and South Asian women at least two months longer than their white colleagues to find their first job after completing education, despite having greater career confidence, according to a new report.The research, carried out by Totaljobs and The Diversity Trust, surveyed more than 3,500 people across the UK to assess the career journeys of Black and South Asian women.It found that upon finishing education, it takes Black women an average of 5.1 months to secure their first job, and south Asian women an average of 4.9 months.The figure was significantly higher than that of their white counterparts,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Greta Thunberg calls out ‘forces of greed’ and ‘lying’ political leaders as she takes to stage at Glastonbury

Greta Thunberg has called out “lying” political leaders on stage at Glastonbury, saying that dishonesty in public office has not “only become socially acceptable” but something the public expects. She told revellers at the festival that they face a battle against “the forces of greed” if they want to prevent a “total natural catastrophe” caused by climate change.The Swedish environmental activist appeared on the main Pyramid Stage on Saturday afternoon, to deliver a short speech about the climate crisis.She said that the climate crisis is “not the new normal” and will only get worse. However she insisted that “we...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The destinations that have scrapped all travel restrictions – regardless of vaccination status

On 22 June, South Africa announced that it would drop all remaining Covid travel restrictions, becoming one of a handful of long-haul destinations to do away with its lingering traces of travel admin attached to the virus.It joins a string of mainly European destinations to end all restrictions, with some of the earliest being Iceland, Norway and Sweden.If you’re looking for the simplest possible holiday, these destinations - although not all the usual big hitters for summer holidays - might be your best bet.All of these countries have now removed both entry requirements such as tests and proof of vaccination,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#New Labour#Liberal Democrats#Conservatives#Uk#Celtic#Tory#Cabinet Office#Bournemouth
The Independent

Queen travels to Scotland for traditional week of events

The Queen has travelled to Scotland with members of her family for their traditional week of events north of the border.The 96-year-old monarch, who has cut back on public engagements due to mobility issues, was in Edinburgh for the historic  Ceremony of the Keys – the traditional opener to Holyrood week for the Royals.She was joined by her youngest son, Edward, and his wife, Sophie, known as the Earl and Countess of Forfar while they are in Scotland, for the event, which  is taking place at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.The ceremony traditionally sees the monarch handed the keys of the city and welcomed to her “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland”.The trip comes after the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen, in which she pledged to continue to serve the country “to the best of my ability supported by my family”.Charles, known as the Earl of Rothesay in Scotland and the Princess Royal will all take part in a series of public engagements in Scotland over the coming days.However, Andrew, known as the Earl of Inverness in Scotland, no longer carries out public duties and will not be involved.
U.K.
The Independent

Covid: Calls for UK booster jabs by autumn as cases continue to rise

Covid boosters will be needed in September as cases continue to rise, a government vaccines expert has warned. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the government’s Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations, suggested a fifth jab will need to be rolled out for the most vulnerable as immunity to the virus gained by previous booster campaigns wanes. Professor Finn suggested September would be a good time to start a new booster campaign when the NHS usually also begins rolling out flu vaccines. He told BBC Radio 4 on Monday: “The booster protection does fade, particularly against milder infection and after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK at ‘significant risk’ of heading into recession, report warns

The UK is at “significant risk” of heading into a recession due to the mounting cost-of-living crisis and the Ukraine conflict, a new report has warned.The latest UK economic outlook from KPMG predicts that growth will more than halve to 3.2% this year from 7.4% in 2021, before tumbling to 0.7% in 2023.Global growth is being hampered by the ongoing Ukraine war and lockdowns in China, which have affected commodity prices and restricted supply, while in the UK the knock-on effect on prices is set to see a sharp drop in household and business spending.But Yael Selfin, chief economist at...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Michael Vaughan: BBC staff condemn ‘damaging and embarrassing’ decision to stand by former England captain

Members of BBC staff have written a letter condemning the broadcaster’s decision to stand by Michael Vaughan in the wake of the Yorkshire racism scandal. The letter, written by the BBC Sport BAME Advisory Group and 5 Live Diversity Group, strongly criticises the BBC’s handling of Vaughan and brands the move to recall the former England cricket captain for coverage of the current series with New Zealand as “totally inexcusable” and a “shocking miscalculation”. Earlier this month the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that Yorkshire and “a number of individuals” had been charged over an investigation into allegations of...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

‘Nothing has changed since Mid Staffs probe’, senior medic warns

“Nothing has changed” since the public inquiry into care failings at Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust, a leading medic has warned.Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of council at the British Medical Association (BMA), called for a cultural change in the NHS as he warned that medics do not feel confident to speak out about patient safety concerns.The majority of doctors are worried that they will make errors in care due to issues outside of their control – like low staffing levels or a lack of resources, he added.Ten years on it’s shameful that nothing has changed, with the very same headlines of...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

‘Significant risks’ to UK food standards ahead after Brexit and Covid – report

The UK is facing “significant risks” to its food standards following two years of upheaval, according to a new report.The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) released the first of what will be an annual report highlighting changes and challenges facing the UK’s food system.The two agencies said it comes as a response to pressures caused by Britain’s departure from the EU, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.The inaugural report, published on Monday, concludes that food standards were maintained in 2021 despite the upheaval, however this a “cautious conclusion”.“While food safety standards have largely been...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Brexit: Plan to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol could become law ‘very fast’ in 2022, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said his bill to tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could become law “very fast”, insisting his plan could be implemented by the end of 2022.The prime minister, attending the G7 in Germany alongside senior EU figures, said it had formed “little” of his conversations – indicating he is not expecting a major row over the controversial plan.MPs are set to vote later on Monday on controversial new legislation to give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal.Mr Johnson told reporters that he expected his plan to unilaterally scrap GB-NI checks could...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM insists he is ‘not worried’ by Tory leadership plots

Boris Johnson has insisted that he is unperturbed by potential plots by his fellow Tories to oust him, following a stinging double by-election defeat and the resignation of Tory Party chair Oliver Dowden.The prime minister told journalists at the G7 summit that questions over his leadership had been “settled” in the recent confidence vote, despite reporting over the weekend suggesting Tory MPs have submitted a flurry of new no confidence letters to the 1922 Committee.The fresh rebellion against the prime minister was allegedly provoked by his suggestion that he is planning to lead the country into the 2030s, with...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia's cuts

European Union countries agreed Monday that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80% capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries.The EU is trying to slash its use of Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and find other sources. A ban on imports of Russian coal will start in August, and an embargo on most oil from Russia will be phased in over the coming eight months. Meanwhile, Moscow is disrupting natural gas deliveries, a fuel used to power factories and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Johnson says the issue of the Tory leadership is ‘settled’

Boris Johnson has said questions over his leadership have been “settled” as one Cabinet minister insisted that he still in enjoyed the support of senior colleagues.The Prime Minister, attending the G7 summit in Germany, brushed off reports that Tory MPs were continuing to plot against him in the wake of last week’s twin by-election defeats.Asked if he was concerned about events at home, he insisted the matter had been dealt with in the confidence vote earlier this month which he won, despite 40% of his MPs voting to get rid of him.“We settled that a couple of weeks ago,” he...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Show some backbone’: Tory rebel calls on cabinet to move against Boris Johnson

A leading Conservative critic of Boris Johnson has called on cabinet ministers to “show a bit of backbone” and take action on the leadership.William Wragg, who chairs the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee suggested that senior ministers with an eye on the leadership are damaging their own chances to succeed Johnson by failing to act decisively to remove him now.Mr Wragg told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour that former Tory chair OliverDowden deserved “credit” for quitting the cabinet in the wake of disastrous by-election defeats in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton last week.But he said there...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

715K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy