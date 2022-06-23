ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, PA

Peter Wentz Farmstead Now Accepting Registrations for Kids Colonial Camp July 11-15, 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSDALE, PA – Have you ever dreamed of traveling into the past? Well, we may not have a time machine, but we’ve got the next best thing. Join us this summer for the Peter Wentz Farmstead’s Colonial Camp, where you can step back into the eighteenth century and live like a...

