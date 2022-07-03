ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Fireworks Guide 2022: Where to see 4th of July displays in Northeast Ohio

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6tBp_0gJilh4k00

**Related Video Above: Local communities enforcing fireworks ordinances as new law goes in effect.**

(WJW) —This Fourth of July, the big booms are once again headed back to Northeast Ohio. Not only in backyards (the state signed new legislation making them legal starting July 1, with some cities still opting out ), but also in big, professional fireworks displays.

The pandemic put many city events on hold or made them smaller, but this year, they’re mostly back in full bloom.

Some local fireworks shows canceled, postponed due to weather

Know of a celebration in your community that should be added to this list? Please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and the word ‘FIREWORKS’ in the subject line.

2022 Northeast Ohio fireworks displays by city:

Akron

Neighborhood Displays

When: Monday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Where: Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island.

The city of Akron is once again offering smaller neighborhood Fourth of July displays, rather than one large one. People can gather in their own neighborhoods or head directly to the fireworks locations: Patterson Park Sports Complex and the Akron Executive Airport. An accompanying soundtrack can be heard on WONE 97.5 FM. Test fireworks will be released beforehand so people know which vantage point is best.

RubberDucks Fireworks weekend

When: Monday, July 4, following game
Where: Canal Park, 300 S. Main Street

The Akron RubberDucks are hosting the only downtown city fireworks over Independence Day Weekend. Tickets can be found right here.

Alliance

When: Monday, July 4, dusk
Where: Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Avenue

The city event is free and open to the public, including food trucks and live music. Fireworks hit the night sky at dusk. Find out more about the event right here.

Ashland

When: Monday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ashland Community Stadium

The Rotary Club of Ashland is once again putting on the city’s large fireworks display at Community Stadium. According to its website, the display is going to be higher up in the sky than usual. A rain date is for July 5.

Aurora

When: Monday, July 4
Where: Kiwanis-Moore Park, 35 West Pioneer Trail

The city’s July 4 fun run, parade and festival events are back, culminating in fireworks on Monday evening at dusk. Find more about the event right here.

Avon

When: Sunday, July 3, following game
Where: Crushers Stadium, 2009 Baseball Blvd.

The city of Avon and the Lake Erie Crushers are hosting Red, White and Boom July 1-3, with fireworks shooting off on Saturday and Sunday. Find tickets right here.

Avon Lake

When: Tuesday, July 5, dusk
Where: Weiss Field, 33401 Webber Road

This show, which was scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed to Tuesday due to the rain. Free and open to the public, the event, starting at 5:30 p.m., includes live music, food trucks, and obviously, fireworks, which are going off at dusk. Find out more right here.

Bay Village

When: Monday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Where: Cahoon Memorial Park, 27600 Lake Rd.

As part of Bay Days, running Thu., June 30-Sat, July 2 and Mon., July 4, a community fireworks display is scheduled for Independence Day. Find out more right here.

Berea

When: Monday, July 4, 10 p.m.
Where: Coe Lake Park, 85 South Rocky River Drive

Free and open to the public, the two-day Grindstone Festival on the lake includes live music, inflatables and paddle boats and ends with a huge fireworks display Monday night. Find out more right here.

Brunswick

When: Sunday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Brunswick High School, 3553 Center Road

People are encouraged to gather by 9:30 p.m. as the fireworks hit the air at dusk. Find out more right here.

Canton

When: Monday, July 4
Where: McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Dr. NW

Fireworks go off at dusk. Find out more right here.

Cleveland

Downtown Display

When: Monday, July 4, 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Cleveland

Official Cleveland fireworks are back this year. The 2022 Light Up the Lake event begins at dusk and people can view the Lake Erie fireworks from various vantage points, just by looking up. Fireworks are shot off from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20.

Cuyahoga Falls

When: Sunday, July 3-Monday, July 4, after the concert
Where: Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road

The Blossom Festival Band is helping Northeast Ohioans celebrate the Fourth in style, offering two nights of glorious patriotic tunes and fireworks at the outdoor amphitheatre. Called A Salute to America, the 8 p.m. concerts are part of the Cleveland Orchestra’s summer season opening weekend. Find out more about the event right here.

Eastlake

When: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4
Where: Classic Park, 35300 Vine Street

Fireworks and baseball on Independence Day weekend? They just makes sense together. And Lake County Captains fans, can see fireworks following two of the games that weekend. Find out more about tickets right here. Then, the cities of Eastlake, Willowick and Wickliffe are coming together to shoot off fireworks at the stadium Monday at dusk.

Fairport Harbor

When: Sunday, July 3, dusk
Where: Lake Metroparks Fairport Harbor Beachfront

Watch live fireworks soaring on the edge of Lake Erie in honor of Independence Day and the town’s Mardi Gras celebration. Find out more about the event right here.

Hudson

THIS FIREWORKS SHOW HAS BEEN CANCELED

Lakewood

When: Monday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Where: Lakewood Park, 14532 Lake Avenue

The city plans to offer live music starting at 7 p.m. before fireworks shoot off around 9:45 p.m.-10 p.m. Find out more right here.

Lorain

When: Monday, July 4, around 10 p.m.
Where: Mile-Long Pier, 301 Lakeside Avenue

The fireworks should hit the sky as soon as real darkness falls, around 10 p.m., going off of the pier. Find out more about the event right here.

Massillon

When: Sunday, July 3, 9:45 p.m.
Where: Duncan Plaza, 2 James Duncan Plaza

The 2022 City of Champions Independence Day Celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with pageants and live music. Fireworks hit the night sky at 9:45 p.m. Find out more about the event right here.

Mentor

When: Monday, July 4
Where: Mentor Civic Amphitheater, 8600 Munson Road

The Verve Pipe rock band kicks off the celebrations, taking to the stage for 8 p.m.-10p.m. and then the fireworks start afterward. They can be viewed from Civic Center Park and Mentor High School. Find out more about the event right here .

Newton Falls

When: Monday, July 4
Where: City Park, 52 East Quarry Street

A parade kicks off the day at 10 a.m. and celebrations last all day until fireworks going off at 10 p.m. that evening. Find out more right here and also right here .

Niles

When: Monday, July 4, after the game
Where: Eastwood Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Boulevard

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers baseball team is hosting fireworks after the 7:05 p.m. game that night. Find out more here .

North Canton

When: Monday, July 4, 5 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Hoover High School lawn, 525 7th Street North

Put on by the North Canton Jaycees, the community celebration and fireworks display is the perfect way to end the holiday weekend. Find out more about the event right here .

North Ridgeville

When: Sunday, July 3
Where: Victory Park Ohio, 7777 Victory Lane

The Freedom Festival is a ticketed event for the whole family full of entertainment and fireworks at 10 p.m.. Tickets are per car and not per person. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here .

Oberlin

When: Monday, July 4
Where: Oberlin Recreation Complex, 225 West Hamilton Road

Fireworks light up the Oberlin night sky starting at dusk this Fourth of July. Find more information on the event right here .

Orrville

When: Sunday, July 3
Where: Orr Park, 440 N. Elm Street

The city’s Fire in the Sky softball tournament is back once more. That’s right, softball games and delicious food all Fourth of July weekend long. Fireworks end out the three-day event Sunday night at 10:15 p.m. Find out more about the free festivities right here .

Ohio man must pay $20K after shooting, killing bald eagle

Salem

When: Monday, July 4, 4 p.m.
Where: Waterworth Memorial Park

While the fireworks kick off around 9:30 p.m., prior to that, the Salem festival is offering entertainment and food at the park. Find out more about the event right here .

Sandusky

When: Monday, July 4
Where: Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Drive

Cedar Point’s Light Up the Point fireworks extravaganza is back this Independence Day. The display is expected to start around 10 p.m., as in the past. Find a bunch more details right here.

Strongsville

When: Monday, July 4
Where: City Commons, corner of Pearl and Royalton Roads

The city it moving the event to a new location this year, offering family-friendly activities before the main event (fireworks!) hit around 9:30 a.m. Find out more about the event that starts at 6:30 p.m. right here.

Valley City

When: Monday, July 4
Where: Mill Stream Park

There’s going to be a parade and entertainment and fireworks galore in Valley City for this year’s Independence Day. Fireworks kick off at dusk. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Warren

When: Monday, July 4, 8 p.m.
Where: Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Avenue Northwest

The W.S. Packard Concert Band is playing the evening of July 4 in celebration of the country. Then fireworks hit the sky when the music is over. Find out more about the free festivities right here.

Westlake

When: Monday, July 4, dusk
Where: Clague Park, Westlake

A city parade kicks off earlier in the afternoon and other festivities are taking place, too. Then fireworks hit the sky at dusk. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Willoughby

When: Monday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Where: Downtown Willoughby

The fireworks are being launched off of Pelton Road, but the city recommends spectators check out the following locations for optimal viewing: Todd Field, Willoughby Municipal Court, Andrews Osborne Academy lawn and Fine Arts Association lawn. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Wooster

When: Monday, July 4, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
Where: Corner of Burbank and Oldman Roads, Wooster

While the fireworks kick off around 10 p.m., prior to that, the Wooster festival is offering entertainment and food on the soccer fields. Find out more about the event right here.

Know of a celebration in your community that should be added to this list? Please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and the word ‘FIREWORKS’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

From Beechwood to Beachwood: How a city became home to synagogues, Jewish schools, Federation and so much more

For many Jews, Beachwood is not just a place to live, it’s a spiritual home and neighborhood. With its concentration of stiebels, synagogues and day schools – with a mikvah and eruv, with multiple minyanim happening at local businesses and Torah study taking place late into the night, with the headquarters of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland tucked into a business park alongside the offices of Siegal Lifelong Learning program of Case Western Reserve University and down the road from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage – Beachwood has a well–established Jewish presence today.
BEACHWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastlake, OH
City
North Canton, OH
City
Niles, OH
City
Willoughby, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Orrville, OH
City
Wickliffe, OH
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Valley City, OH
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
Burbank, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Ashland, OH
Akron, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Massillon, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
City
Berea, OH
artsinstark.com

Massillon Museum Island Party Is July 15!

The Massillon Museum’s annual Island Party on Friday, July 15, will be a carefree evening under the stars in the heart of downtown Massillon. The family-friendly evening will be free and open to everyone. No reservations are necessary. The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverage service...
MASSILLON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Fireworks Show#Northeast Ohio#4th Of July#Wone 97 5 Fm
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Delicious Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in the Cleveland area, you should check out these restaurants. If you're looking for great Caribbean and Cuban food that wouldn't be out of place in Miami, you should visit this place in Old Brooklyn. Customers love their empanadas and trop chop chicken, which is a bowl filled with chicken, rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and curry sauce. If you need something to drink, try the rose latte and Jamaica water (iced hibiscus tea).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cars in the Park rolls into Crocker Park

Cars in the Park will come to Crocker Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at 177 Market St. in Westlake and exhibit “an all-new and indelible collection of the most exotic, rarest and most luxurious vehicles in the world, on display for visitors of all ages to experience,” according to a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
richlandsource.com

Take a look at Kingwood Hall in the sun of 1926

MANSFIELD -- The Hall at Kingwood is certainly a formal setting today as seen from the Park Avenue side but when viewed in its original state, as Mr. King knew it when he first moved into his home, there was a much more relaxed and country home atmosphere. Part of...
MANSFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio businessman pairs wine and cheese to honor his Swiss heritage

DOVER, Ohio — Selling cheese is just one way that Chad Schindler is following in his dad’s footsteps. “The cheese factory here started out as a farmer's co-op in 1933," he said. "It was bought by my family in 1977, and originally we were a Swiss cheese factory."
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Middleburg Heights tapped for $850,000 grant for Southland revitalization

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Middleburg Heights has been selected to receive an $854,355 grant through Cuyahoga County Council that will enable the city to complete streetscape improvements as part of the Southland District revitalization. Middleburg Heights City Council passed a resolution at its June 28 meeting to accept the...
Lima News

DeWine announces over $42.1 Million in demolition funding for Ohio communities

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted awarded over $42.1 million in grant funding to help communities in nearly every Ohio county turn blighted properties into new opportunities that attract investment, business, and jobs. Eighty-seven counties will receive up to $500,000 in grants as part of...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy