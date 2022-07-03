Fireworks Guide 2022: Where to see 4th of July displays in Northeast Ohio

**Related Video Above: Local communities enforcing fireworks ordinances as new law goes in effect.**

(WJW) —This Fourth of July, the big booms are once again headed back to Northeast Ohio. Not only in backyards (the state signed new legislation making them legal starting July 1, with some cities still opting out ), but also in big, professional fireworks displays.

The pandemic put many city events on hold or made them smaller, but this year, they’re mostly back in full bloom.

Know of a celebration in your community that should be added to this list? Please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and the word ‘FIREWORKS’ in the subject line.

2022 Northeast Ohio fireworks displays by city:

Akron

Neighborhood Displays

When: Monday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake and Erie Island.

The city of Akron is once again offering smaller neighborhood Fourth of July displays, rather than one large one. People can gather in their own neighborhoods or head directly to the fireworks locations: Patterson Park Sports Complex and the Akron Executive Airport. An accompanying soundtrack can be heard on WONE 97.5 FM. Test fireworks will be released beforehand so people know which vantage point is best.

RubberDucks Fireworks weekend

When: Monday, July 4, following game

Where: Canal Park, 300 S. Main Street

The Akron RubberDucks are hosting the only downtown city fireworks over Independence Day Weekend. Tickets can be found right here.

Alliance

When: Monday, July 4, dusk

Where: Silver Park, 2930 S. Union Avenue

The city event is free and open to the public, including food trucks and live music. Fireworks hit the night sky at dusk. Find out more about the event right here.

Ashland

When: Monday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ashland Community Stadium

The Rotary Club of Ashland is once again putting on the city’s large fireworks display at Community Stadium. According to its website, the display is going to be higher up in the sky than usual. A rain date is for July 5.

Aurora

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Kiwanis-Moore Park, 35 West Pioneer Trail

The city’s July 4 fun run, parade and festival events are back, culminating in fireworks on Monday evening at dusk. Find more about the event right here.

Avon

When: Sunday, July 3, following game

Where: Crushers Stadium, 2009 Baseball Blvd.

The city of Avon and the Lake Erie Crushers are hosting Red, White and Boom July 1-3, with fireworks shooting off on Saturday and Sunday. Find tickets right here.

Avon Lake

When: Tuesday, July 5, dusk

Where: Weiss Field, 33401 Webber Road

This show, which was scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed to Tuesday due to the rain. Free and open to the public, the event, starting at 5:30 p.m., includes live music, food trucks, and obviously, fireworks, which are going off at dusk. Find out more right here.

Bay Village

When: Monday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Cahoon Memorial Park, 27600 Lake Rd.

As part of Bay Days, running Thu., June 30-Sat, July 2 and Mon., July 4, a community fireworks display is scheduled for Independence Day. Find out more right here.

Berea

When: Monday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Coe Lake Park, 85 South Rocky River Drive

Free and open to the public, the two-day Grindstone Festival on the lake includes live music, inflatables and paddle boats and ends with a huge fireworks display Monday night. Find out more right here.

Brunswick

When: Sunday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Brunswick High School, 3553 Center Road

People are encouraged to gather by 9:30 p.m. as the fireworks hit the air at dusk. Find out more right here.

Canton

When: Monday, July 4

Where: McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, 800 McKinley Dr. NW

Fireworks go off at dusk. Find out more right here.

Cleveland

Downtown Display

When: Monday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Cleveland

Official Cleveland fireworks are back this year. The 2022 Light Up the Lake event begins at dusk and people can view the Lake Erie fireworks from various vantage points, just by looking up. Fireworks are shot off from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20.

Cuyahoga Falls

When: Sunday, July 3-Monday, July 4, after the concert

Where: Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road

The Blossom Festival Band is helping Northeast Ohioans celebrate the Fourth in style, offering two nights of glorious patriotic tunes and fireworks at the outdoor amphitheatre. Called A Salute to America, the 8 p.m. concerts are part of the Cleveland Orchestra’s summer season opening weekend. Find out more about the event right here.

Eastlake

When: Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4

Where: Classic Park, 35300 Vine Street

Fireworks and baseball on Independence Day weekend? They just makes sense together. And Lake County Captains fans, can see fireworks following two of the games that weekend. Find out more about tickets right here. Then, the cities of Eastlake, Willowick and Wickliffe are coming together to shoot off fireworks at the stadium Monday at dusk.

Fairport Harbor

When: Sunday, July 3, dusk

Where: Lake Metroparks Fairport Harbor Beachfront

Watch live fireworks soaring on the edge of Lake Erie in honor of Independence Day and the town’s Mardi Gras celebration. Find out more about the event right here.

Hudson

THIS FIREWORKS SHOW HAS BEEN CANCELED

Lakewood

When: Monday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Lakewood Park, 14532 Lake Avenue

The city plans to offer live music starting at 7 p.m. before fireworks shoot off around 9:45 p.m.-10 p.m. Find out more right here.

Lorain

When: Monday, July 4, around 10 p.m.

Where: Mile-Long Pier, 301 Lakeside Avenue

The fireworks should hit the sky as soon as real darkness falls, around 10 p.m., going off of the pier. Find out more about the event right here.

Massillon

When: Sunday, July 3, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Duncan Plaza, 2 James Duncan Plaza

The 2022 City of Champions Independence Day Celebration kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with pageants and live music. Fireworks hit the night sky at 9:45 p.m. Find out more about the event right here.

Mentor

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Mentor Civic Amphitheater, 8600 Munson Road

The Verve Pipe rock band kicks off the celebrations, taking to the stage for 8 p.m.-10p.m. and then the fireworks start afterward. They can be viewed from Civic Center Park and Mentor High School. Find out more about the event right here .

Newton Falls

When: Monday, July 4

Where: City Park, 52 East Quarry Street

A parade kicks off the day at 10 a.m. and celebrations last all day until fireworks going off at 10 p.m. that evening. Find out more right here and also right here .

Niles

When: Monday, July 4, after the game

Where: Eastwood Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Boulevard

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers baseball team is hosting fireworks after the 7:05 p.m. game that night. Find out more here .

North Canton

When: Monday, July 4, 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Hoover High School lawn, 525 7th Street North

Put on by the North Canton Jaycees, the community celebration and fireworks display is the perfect way to end the holiday weekend. Find out more about the event right here .

North Ridgeville

When: Sunday, July 3

Where: Victory Park Ohio, 7777 Victory Lane

The Freedom Festival is a ticketed event for the whole family full of entertainment and fireworks at 10 p.m.. Tickets are per car and not per person. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here .

Oberlin

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Oberlin Recreation Complex, 225 West Hamilton Road

Fireworks light up the Oberlin night sky starting at dusk this Fourth of July. Find more information on the event right here .

Orrville

When: Sunday, July 3

Where: Orr Park, 440 N. Elm Street

The city’s Fire in the Sky softball tournament is back once more. That’s right, softball games and delicious food all Fourth of July weekend long. Fireworks end out the three-day event Sunday night at 10:15 p.m. Find out more about the free festivities right here .

Salem

When: Monday, July 4, 4 p.m.

Where: Waterworth Memorial Park

While the fireworks kick off around 9:30 p.m., prior to that, the Salem festival is offering entertainment and food at the park. Find out more about the event right here .

Sandusky

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Drive

Cedar Point’s Light Up the Point fireworks extravaganza is back this Independence Day. The display is expected to start around 10 p.m., as in the past. Find a bunch more details right here.

Strongsville

When: Monday, July 4

Where: City Commons, corner of Pearl and Royalton Roads

The city it moving the event to a new location this year, offering family-friendly activities before the main event (fireworks!) hit around 9:30 a.m. Find out more about the event that starts at 6:30 p.m. right here.

Valley City

When: Monday, July 4

Where: Mill Stream Park

There’s going to be a parade and entertainment and fireworks galore in Valley City for this year’s Independence Day. Fireworks kick off at dusk. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Warren

When: Monday, July 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Avenue Northwest

The W.S. Packard Concert Band is playing the evening of July 4 in celebration of the country. Then fireworks hit the sky when the music is over. Find out more about the free festivities right here.

Westlake

When: Monday, July 4, dusk

Where: Clague Park, Westlake

A city parade kicks off earlier in the afternoon and other festivities are taking place, too. Then fireworks hit the sky at dusk. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Willoughby

When: Monday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Downtown Willoughby

The fireworks are being launched off of Pelton Road, but the city recommends spectators check out the following locations for optimal viewing: Todd Field, Willoughby Municipal Court, Andrews Osborne Academy lawn and Fine Arts Association lawn. Find out more about the day’s festivities right here.

Wooster

When: Monday, July 4, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Where: Corner of Burbank and Oldman Roads, Wooster

While the fireworks kick off around 10 p.m., prior to that, the Wooster festival is offering entertainment and food on the soccer fields. Find out more about the event right here.

Know of a celebration in your community that should be added to this list? Please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and the word ‘FIREWORKS’ in the subject line.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.