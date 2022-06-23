ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William Acknowledged the Great Contributions of Caribbean People Who Came to the U.K. in Windrush Day Speech

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

The British Royal Family has a fraught history with the Caribbean community, both in Caribbean nations and in the U.K. itself.

Prince William is well aware of the difficulties that come from that history, and made a speech on the occasion of Windrush Day on June 22 to try to address some of those difficulties head-on.

The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged a debt of gratitude to members of the Windrush Generation, those who immigrated to the U.K. between 1948 and 1971. "These people didn't have to come. They volunteered to fight for King and country—in the full knowledge that many would never make it home again," he said.

"As one of the inheritors of that great military tradition, I understand how much we owe to these men and women. Today's ceremony would not be complete without remembering their sacrifice."

The duke also remembered his and Kate Middleton's trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas earlier this year, which triggered widespread desire amid the people of those countries to leave the Commonwealth. "Our trip was an opportunity to reflect, and we learnt so much," he said. "Not just about the different issues that matter most to the people of the region, but also how the past weighs heavily on the present."

Importantly, the prince also directly addressed the still prevalent problem of racism towards Black people, including those Caribbean descent. "Discrimination remains an all-too-familiar experience for Black men and women in Britain in 2022," he said.

You can read Prince William's Windrush Day 2022 speech in full below (via Rebecca English on Twitter ):

"Today is a day we celebrate and honor the Windrush Generation and the enormous contribution each and every one of them has made, and continue to make, to our society.

"I am delighted that so many of that generation and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are here today.

"When the Windrush Generation sailed from the Caribbean to rebuild war-torn Britain, they did so as British citizens, answering a plea to help our country thrive again.

"Many of them were not strangers to these shores. In the decade before 1948, thousands served in the RAF, either flying, navigating or as ground crew keeping our squadrons airborne—including Allan Wilmot, the eldest Windrush pioneer whose family are with us today.

"These people didn't have to come. They volunteered to fight for King and country—in the full knowledge that many would never make it home again.

"As one of the inheritors of that great military tradition, I understand how much we owe to these men and women. Today's ceremony would not be complete without remembering their sacrifice.

"Over the past seven decades, the Windrush Generation's role in the fabric of our national life has been immense.

"Today, as we look around us, we can see how many of the institutions in our country are built by that generation: commerce and manufacturing, sports and science, engineering and fashion.

"Here in Waterloo Station, we are reminded of the role played by thousands of people from the Windrush Generation in our essential public transport system—from train drivers to conductors and technical staff.

"My family have been proud to celebrate this for decades—whether that be through support from my father on Windrush Day, or more recently during my grandmother's Platinum Jubilee, as people from all communities and backgrounds came together to acknowledge all that has changed over the past seventy years and look to the future.

"This is something that resonated with Catherine and me after our visit to the Caribbean earlier this year. Our trip was an opportunity to reflect, and we learnt so much. Not just about the different issues that matter most to the people of the region, but also how the past weighs heavily on the present.

"Sadly, that is also the case for members of the Windrush Generation who were victims of racism when they arrived here, and discrimination remains an all-too-familiar experience for Black men and women in Britain in 2022.

"Only a matter of years ago, tens of thousands of that generation were profoundly wronged by the Windrush Scandal. That rightly reverberates throughout the Caribbean community here in the U.K. as well as many in the Caribbean nations.

"Therefore, alongside celebrating the diverse fabric of our families, our communities, and our society as a whole—something the Windrush Generation has contributed so much to—it is also important to acknowledge the ways in which the future they sought and deserved has yet to come to pass.

"Diversity is what makes us strong, and it is what reflects the modern, outward-looking values that are so important to our country.

"Today, as we stand together to witness Windrush Pioneers, Alford and John unveil Basil's landmark monument, we are reminded of our shared history and the enormous contribution of the Windrush Generation."

See more

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

What is Kate Middleton wearing in her first official portrait with Prince William?

Yesterday Thursday 23 June, the first official painted portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton was released. The portrait was commissioned by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund and is currently being displayed in the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum, before travelling to the National Portrait Gallery next year. Who...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Kate Middleton Shares Photos of Her Training with British Military

Kate Middleton shared smiling photos of her training with the British Army on Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day, The Sun reports. Armed Forces Day, formerly known as Veterans’ Day, celebrates the people who have served in the British military. In an Instagram post to the Duchess of Cambridge’s joint account with Prince William, Kate said “Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.” She went on to describe how she spoke and trained with the British Army in November at the Pirbright Training Academy, as shown in the pictures. In one photo, Middleton is sitting in an Army vehicle, grinning under a helmet. In another, she wears noise-canceling headphones as she goes to work on a piece of equipment.
POLITICS
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Big Issue seller’s house in Cambridge

A Big Issue seller showed Prince William and Kate Middleton round his home in Cambridge on Wednesday (23 June) after telling William that he heard he had a go at selling the magazine.Eamonn Kelly, 52, has sold the Big Issue in Cambridge for 13 years.On a visit to housing charity Jimmy’s Cambrige, the royal couple saw the modular homes opened by the charity in 2020 which support people through homelessness.Mr Kelly shook the hands of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and posed for pictures with them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
HOMELESS
Reuters

UK's Prince William thanks 'Windrush' generation as memorial unveiled

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain's royals on Wednesday paid tribute to the 'Windrush generation' at the unveiling of a statue to commemorate the arrival of post-war migrants from the Caribbean, as the government again apologised for their recent mistreatment. Exactly 74 years ago, the Empire Windrush ship arrived in...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
The Independent

Prince William and Kate’s new royal portrait might be the cheekiest ever

Royal portraits are usually a disaster. How could they not be? The two main things the world does with the royals is look at them, and then talk about them. The unveiling of any new royal portrait is basically this on steroids. A painting is unveiled and we all pick over it, declaring whether the artist got it “right” – whether it bears any accurate resemblance, or whether it stands for anything at all. Artist Jamie Coreth must be feeling quite relieved this week, then: his portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the first of the couple together,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince William says he 'learnt so much' on Caribbean tour - that was branded 'tone deaf' - about 'how the past weighs heavily on the present' as he joins Kate Middleton at the unveiling of a national Windrush monument

Prince William has revealed he 'learnt so much' on his and Kate Middleton's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, said he not only discovered more about the 'different issues that matter most to the people of the region, but also how the past weighs heavily on the present'.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Prince William describes why he sold The Big Issue on London street

Prince William has described how a childhood visit to a homeless shelter with his mother inspired his commitment to helping homelessness charities. Earlier this month, he took to London's streets to sell the Big Issue, a magazine which is sold by the homeless and long-termed unemployed. In an article in...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Caribbean People#Windrush Day#Uk#The British Royal Family#The Windrush Generation#Commonwealth
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Air Canada admits British passengers were rounded up and hauled off flight by armed police in Toronto by 'MISTAKE' in heavy-handed crackdown over mask rules

An airline which ejected at least 25 passengers from a Heathrow-bound plane without telling them why has admitted that some were 'mistakenly removed'. Air Canada has confirmed that some passengers had done nothing wrong before its staff accompanied by armed police ordered them off the plane. Officials have been contacting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Marie Claire

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Turn Up Again with Parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Platinum Party at the Palace

Performers like Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran, and Queen played for a crowd of 22,000 at Buckingham Palace tonight, all part of the Platinum Party at the Palace celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. It was the Queen herself—though not physically there due to ongoing mobility issues—who kicked...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Prince Louis Steals the Show on the Buckingham Palace Balcony

The Queen's Jubilee is officially in full swing—and Prince Louis is already stealing the show. Following the royal family's carriage debut at Trooping the Colour, they all appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate Her Majesty's historic 70 years on the throne. Per usual, the queen stood alongside senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The royal siblings, who were dressed to impress in their color-coordinated blue attire, waved enthusiastically to the crowds. But Louis made quite an impression with his meme-worthy reactions.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids moving out of London

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making the full-time move from London to Windsor. The future king and his wife are taking their three little ones, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 8, and naughty Prince Louis, 4, to live closer to Queen Elizabeth II in the town located in Berkshire, England. As Page Six exclusively reported in March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been looking at schools in Berkshire. They have now found one for all three kids, we’re told. The US Sun reported that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but that is unconfirmed. The property...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Prince Harry 'Were Never Very Good Friends' Even Before Their Recent Fallout, States Author

As Prince William and Prince Harry's broken relationship continues to spin headlines, a royal biographer is insisting the duo never actually had that strong of a relationship to begin with."Despite appearing to do so, the two boys never got along particularly well," stated Ingrid Seward. "They sat together for TV interviews on their joint causes joshing with each other but they were never very good friends."Nonetheless, "William has always looked out for Harry," she told The Mirror, but after giving up his role within the monarchy and dissing the institution in the process, the Duke of Cambridge, 40, "feels there...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Twinning Moment at Final Platinum Jubilee Event

Watch: Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo. On June 5, Queen Elizabeth II, 96, made a surprise appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event of a four-day celebration marking her 70 years on the throne. The ceremonial monarch, who suffers from mobility problems and had been absent from the festivities since June 2, greeted the crowd from a Buckingham Palace balcony, along with her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, plus Prince William and Kate Middleton and their sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Charlotte steps in for Queen and corrects George’s posture during Platinum Jubilee

Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen on Sunday (5 June).As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight.George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.The young royals were accompanied on the Buckingham Palace balcony by their parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their younger...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Cambridges Moving to "The Big House" in Windsor After Princess Eugenie Adelaide Cottage Drama

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Yet another update in the whole Kate Midleton and Prince William moving saga. The royal couple are reportedly looking to relocate closer to the Queen in Windsor, but their previous plans to move into recently refurbished Adelaide Cottage (just a 10-minute walk from Her Majesty) have seemingly been canceled.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne Receive Historic Salute on Queen Elizabeth’s Behalf

A historic occasion! Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne inspected the British troops on Queen Elizabeth II’s behalf, in which they received their first salute. During the Thursday, June 2, procession, British military officers marched past The Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duke of Cambridge, 39, on the parade route. The father-son pair […]
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

We finally have an explanation for Prince Louis’ Jubilee antics — and it’s so relatable

We finally have an explanation for Prince Louis' show-stopping behavior at the queen's Platinum Jubilee ceremony:. Good old-fashioned sugar. According to former rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, Prince Louis, 4, snacked on sweets during the June event to honor his grandmother's 70-year rule. The subsequent sugar rush, he explained, sparked his mischief.
WORLD
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

855
Followers
513
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy