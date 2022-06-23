ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Torch Run kicks off Special Olympics Delaware Summer Games

By Nick Roth
Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 500 law enforcement officers participated in the 36th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics June 22-24. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $9.25 million to support Special Olympics Delaware’s year-round program of quality sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities and/or...

travelawaits.com

10 Bethany Beach Vacation Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There are many reasons why people are attracted to Bethany Beach, Delaware. Most obviously, the beach — long stretches of sandy coastline offer enough space for thousands to spread out and enjoy the sun. Immediately beyond the town of Bethany Beach lie dozens of additional beaches, some of which are perfect for tourists while others are accessible nature preserves. With Rehoboth Beach 13 miles to the north, Fenwick Island 6 miles to the south, and Ocean City, Maryland 9 miles further south of there, Bethany Beach offers great access to a wide stretch of coastline and an even greater wealth of inland waterways.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WHYY

Rare, iridescent butterfly spotted in a Delaware swamp

There are 120 species of butterfly that live and breed in Delaware, according to The Nature Conservancy. The list just grew by one more. The tiny Hessel’s Hairstreak butterfly is about as big as your thumb, with a wingspan of barely an inch. Its wings shimmer with iridescent flecks of emerald green against brown. It is extremely rare, living almost exclusively in Atlantic white cedar swamps.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Fayetta B. Parsell, enjoyed full life

Fayetta B. Parsell, 96, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully at The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes with her twin sons by her side. Faye was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Blades, daughter of the late John P. and Hazel M. Toomey Bunting. She attended Beacom Business School after graduating from John M. Clayton High School in Dagsboro. For a brief period of time, Faye worked in the City of Wilmington; however, big-city life was very foreign to the farming community she had been raised in, thus she returned to the home she knew and loved. Until relocating to Smyrna in 1959, Faye helped her parents on their small truck farm of about 40 acres, where they grew tomatoes, strawberries, watermelon and cantaloupe, as well as raised hogs and turkeys. In the winter months, she and her parents would make hundreds of fresh holly wreaths that would be shipped to New York for the holiday season. These endeavors made it possible for them to have a niche in the farm market industry well before its time. Much of their summer produce was delivered to the many hotels in Rehoboth Beach, especially to Mr. Papajohn at the former Belhaven Hotel, as he demanded the best and said they had the best of anyone in the region. It was in Dagsboro where Faye met her husband, Theodore R. Parsell, who passed Nov. 14, 1999. They resided in Dagsboro until moving to Smyrna in 1958, along with her parents who retired from farming.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Inaugural Pride Parade held in Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Pride Festival was held in Downtown Salisbury on Saturday. 47 ABC’s Hannah Cechini was out there with the 47 ABC Live Truck helping to celebrate the festival. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair leaders are excited as opening day draws near

HARRINGTON, Del.- With only 28 days until opening day of the Delaware State Fair, officials are hard at work putting together the final touches. The Fair will run in Harrington from July 21st to the 30th. Danny Aguilar, the fair’s Assistant General Manager, says said final preparations include counting ribbons for livestock and exhibits, picking up phone calls, and more. But Aguliar said, that work will pick up even more after the Fourth of July holiday.
WMDT.com

Harry K. Foundation receives donation

MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Chamber of Commerce presented the Harry K. Foundation with a $6,000 check. The Harry K. Foundation helps combat food insecurity in the community and is working to defeat childhood hunger throughout Delaware. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes pie-eating contest in 1950

A pie-eating contest has been part of Lewes’ Fourth of July tradition for decades. This 1950 photograph shows a group of young boys relishing in the aftermath of a fierce battle. The boys are identified as Ralph Hazel, Ronald Hazel and Billy Aiken. As long as Mother Nature cooperates, Lewes will continue its Fourth of July tradition Monday, July 4, with old-fashioned children’s games at 9 a.m., a boat parade at 1:30 p.m., the Doo-Dah Parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at dusk.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

David Paul Couvillon, Aramark retiree

David Paul Couvillon, 71, of Frankford, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born March 10, 1951, in Grove City, Pa., to the late Bryson and Margaret Bailey Couvillon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson, Derek Long in 1993.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Rachel Ann Powell, cherished her family

Rachel Ann Powell, 79, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born July 2, 1942, in Grafton, W.Va., daughter of the late James Robert Louden and Martha Lucille Louden. In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her younger brother, James Louden. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Bruce Edward Powell; her children: Shawn Powell (Laurel) of Rockville, Md., Tina Powell of Rehoboth Beach, and Kevin Powell (Christy) of Rockville; her grandchildren: Megan Brannan (Justin), Shannon Powell, Brandon Powell, Ryan Powell (Tori), Thomas Powell and Natalie Powell; her great-granddaughter, Daisy Powell; and her sister, Nancy Coffman of Annapolis, Md.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delaware.gov

Secretary of State Announces Appointment of Director of the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Monday announced that Suzanne Savery will lead the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs as its next director after Tim Slavin’s departure on June 30, 2022. Ms. Savery most recently served as the deputy director of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs and will assume the new role on July 1, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade viewing party to benefit fireworks fund

Tickets are still available for a Lewes Fourth of July boat parade viewing party at Harbour restaurant on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Tickets are $125 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Go Fourth Lewes fireworks fund. Tickets include a lavish buffet luncheon and prime seating for the parade. A cash bar will be available. The event is rain or shine.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Gillis Gilkerson breaks ground on Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth

Gillis Gilkerson President Dwight Miller is pleased to announce the firm’s partnership with Pinnacle Hospitality Group to construct a 97,000-square-foot Cambria Hotel on the corner of Lexus Way and Hood Road north of Rehoboth Beach. To celebrate the commencement of construction, Gillis Gilkerson recently held an onsite groundbreaking ceremony....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks celebrate Flag Day

Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes held a Flag Day ceremony and luncheon June 12. The Elks took time during the event to honor Eagle Scout Matthew Hobman, and to recognize winners of its Americanism essay contest. Exalted Ruler Joanne Mayer welcomed guests and Esteemed Leading Knight Joy Schreck...
LEWES, DE

