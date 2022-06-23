ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronation Street fans delight at 'classic' scenes showing Audrey flirting before tragedy strikes

By Lauren Hughes
 2 days ago

It's been a turbulent time for Audrey in Coronation Street , who last night experienced a brutal fall at the end of the episode.

At the beginning of last night's Coronation Street , Audrey was enjoying a tipple in the Rover Return, when she ran into Rita, who suggested that Audrey went back to work in the barber's, rather than propping up the bar.

Audrey then humiliated a shell-shocked David, by marching into the barber's and flirting with Ryan who was in for a trim, despite being old enough to be his grandma.

Corrie fans loved seeing this 'classic' scene with Audrey. "#Corrie Last night's episode was funny. Tim with the donkey sanctuary woman, drunk Audrey flirting with Ryan, classic Corrie!!!@ wrote one enthusiastic fan.

While another commented, "I wanna see the scene where Ryan, who had left the barbers, was persuaded to return for drunken foosball by Audrey. #Corrie."

Other Corrie fans weren't as complimentary about Audrey, with another writing, "Anyone else getting really sick of Audrey #Corrie."

Many fans also expressed their concern over Audrey's drinking habits.

"Audrey: 'Are you calling me an alcoholic David?' - Audrey love - we're all calling you an alcoholic! #Corrie."

But while fans have mixed reactions to Audrey's storyline, there's one thing they can all agree on; actress Sue Nicholls is doing a fantastic job portraying it...

"A very sweet and naturalistic "conversational" scene between #Audrey and #Gail, and a lovely demonstration of just how much the show *should* value Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth. Superb actresses, who deserve good material. #Corrie," wrote one fan.

While another said, "Poor Audrey. Sue Nicholls is playing this so well, as you'd expect. #Corrie."

After proceeding to fire the majority of her staff in a drunken rage, Audrey was then left alone in the salon before becoming trapped in the barber's shop under an ornamental motorbike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hce2m_0gJiMclc00

Audrey was in a bad way after her fall in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV )

We'll have to wait until the next episode to know the severity of Audrey's injuries, but one thing is for sure — she's currently burnt some bridges in Weatherfield, and only time will tell if she can rebuild them.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub .

