Event Highlights for Lakeshore Art Festival June 25 and 26

LowellArts Theater presents Sylvia by A.R Gurney; a smart, silly, sophisticated, and occasionally salty comedy about relationships, nature, and growing older. Performances dates are scheduled for Friday, July 29 at 7:00pm, Saturday, July 30 at 7:00pm, Sunday, July 31 at 2:00pm, Friday, August 5 at 7:00pm, Saturday, August 6 at 7:00pm, and Sunday, August 7 at 2:00pm. All performances will be held at the LowellArts Gallery – 223 W Main St, Lowell, MI 49331. The production includes 4 actors from Lowell and surrounding communities. Directed by Marcus Chapman and Stage Managed by Noah Potter. General Admission tickets are: $15 in advance, $20 at the door (LowellArts Members received $2 off). In advance ticket sales available beginning Friday, July 1. More info at www.lowellartsmi.org/sylvia.
Comments / 0