Event Highlights for Lakeshore Art Festival June 25 and 26

Summer is in full swing in northern Michigan, and that means there is plenty of fun to be had on the weekends. Super Social – Unity Christian Music Festival + Country Dairy. If you’re looking for a fun weekend activity, head to New Era on Saturday, June 25th for the Super Social event, presented by Unity Christan Music Festival and Country Dairy. The event will feature wagon rides, camp games, draft horses, and more. With the purchase of your ticket, you’ll receive unlimited Country Dairy ice cream all day long! Be sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on as you enjoy live music throughout the day from Ryan Stevenson, Brooke Robertson, The Birdsongs, and Joe Guerra. Tickets can be purchased from the Unity Christian events website.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO