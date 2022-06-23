ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How To Become A PGA Tour Caddie

By Garrett Johnston
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

If you’re a golf fan watching at home, you might dream of playing some of the big events in the game, who wouldn’t? We also know the caddies get the inside the ropes experience and a front row seat each week as well. Their job in a way is the next best thing if one doesn’t make it as a pro. So how does one get started in caddying on the PGA Tour?

“If you love golf, you've just got to go find the guys who are just turning pro,” veteran caddie Danny Sahl , who loops for Corey Conners, said. “It's almost like you're investing in your own career, you've got to invest in your career. You might struggle to get a guy and sometimes you just got to luck out and get with your buddy or maybe find somebody you know. But if you love golf then you've just got to put your name around and maybe get your start up in Canada on that Tour or anywhere you can find.”

A recent development in the caddie ranks is when players have a college buddy or old friend on the bag.

“There’s a couple guys who are buddies or friends who went to college with a guy who made the Tour, and they will get the call up because they’re somebody that the player feels comfortable with and knows,” caddie Michael Bestor (Kevin Streelman) said. “They know golf and they just learn caddying on the fly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYPY2_0gJiIOkO00

Michael Bestor, current caddie for Kevin Streelman, has been on the bag for the likes of Steve Elkington, Mike Weir, Paula Creamer, Geoff Ogilvy and YE Yang (Image credit: Getty Images)

When people ask Bestor how they can get into caddying on the PGA Tour, his response is consistent.

“I get asked that a lot and there’s a bunch of different avenues. I can just speak from my experience. I was always around the game and played in school and had a good knowledge base,” Bestor said. “I was working at a course in Palm Springs as a club caddie and trying to play on Tour myself and there were a couple of guys who caddied on the ladies Tour professionally and then in the wintertime they worked in the desert at my club just to supplement their income. There was a player that needed a caddie in Los Angeles early in the year and they hooked me up with a job because they knew I was around the game a lot.”

Bestor learned professional caddying’s ropes by taking that opportunity on the LPGA Tour and appreciated that avenue. He also knows there are quite a few ways to get to the PGA Tour.

“You want to learn quickly what pros want from you as far as information goes, and that knowledge can only be gained basically by caddying for pros themselves,” Bestor said. “A lot of guys I know start on Monday qualifiers and see if someone needs a caddie there. Others start on the ladies Tour or Korn Ferry Tour. Working in the parking lot and stuff like that are other ways to get in the door as well, but it’s a catch 22 because you can’t really make that much money. So it’s something that you really have to dive in full-time and put in your hours but then also realize for the next year or two, I’m not going to make any money, so you kind of need some money saved up to get into the pro thing.”

Veteran caddie Brennan Little suggests to look for where there might be opportunity with some pros, as not all have full-time loopers.

“There's some players who don't have a regular person every week. You can sometimes show up, there's going to be guys getting in a tournament last minute or alternates,” Little said.

”If you want to do it, you can get a job. If you don't know anybody then I would try to get a job on the ladies Tour and show up at the web events [Korn Ferry Tour] and bust your rear for a while and players know when caddies work hard or not, if you've put in the time.”

As important as Little’s advice is to be assertive in your caddying and networking, there is an unwritten rule about caddying and the search for a new job. We’ll let Bestor explain.

“It’s still kind of an unwritten rule as a caddie that you don’t go up to a player that presently has a caddie. You’re kind of looked down in the caddie world if you start approaching players like that,” Bestor said.

So then in a profession with little guarantees, how does one keep up to speed on which players are looking for a new looper and how do you put your hat in that ring?

“A lot of times openings happen when a player confides in a swing coach or agent and says ‘it’s not working well with my caddie right now, keep your ears open’ and then they start putting feelers out saying ‘if this job were to open up, would you be interested?’ and that’s how a lot of the moves are made right now,” Bestor said.

David Clark ( Justin Rose’s caddie ) was a former player when he got into caddying twenty years ago, and he sees the process of getting into caddying these days as very challenging.

“Getting into it now, it’s very tough these days, I saw that because I think people want to see a caddie with a reputation, and a caddie who has a CV of someone who knows what they’re doing,” Clark said. “In my opinion, there’s so many great players out here who if they lean on somebody in a certain moment, it could totally reshape their career, that’s how important caddies are.”

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Seamus Power meets super fan at Travelers Championship

Ireland’s Seamus Power has been playing some extremely good golf over the last few years, but he did not expect this. Power, the World No. 36, is playing the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour at TPC River Highlands this week. He’s having a good tournament and at the...
GOLF
SkySports

Travelers Championship: Rory McIlroy ties lowest opening PGA Tour round and shares lead with J.T Poston

Rory McIlroy continued his impressive form as he shot an eight-under 62 to share the opening round lead with J.T Poston at the Travelers Championship. Former world No. 1 McIlroy, who won the Canadian Open earlier this month and was in contention on the final day of last week's US Open, made eight birdies at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut to tie his lowest opening round on the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf Digest

DP World Tour hands out fines, suspensions to LIV golfers

There was no mention of the DP World Tour’s on-going relationship with the PGA Tour, but chief executive Keith Pelley has come down hard on those members of the Old World circuit who participated at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event at the Centurion Club just north of London earlier this month.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caddies#Caddying
thecomeback.com

European Tour makes a decision on LIV Golf players

On the heels of the PGA Tour banning LIV Golf International Series golfers from competing in tournaments, it appears their European counterpart will follow suit. To an extent. The European Tour revealed that those who played in the inaugural LIV Golf event will be fined £100,000 ($123,000) and be suspended from July’s Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship, and Barracuda Championship.
GOLF
GolfWRX

TOUR REPORT: Jordan Spieth switches to Titleist TSR driver, Kevin Kisner on his new putter/wedge

Welcome to this week’s Tour Report from the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Cromwell is only about a two-hour drive from Brookline, where the 2022 U.S. Open was hosted last week, which may have had some influence on the strength of field this week at the Travelers. Big names such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth (who debuted a new driver!) and Scottie Scheffler are all in attendance. Justin Thomas was there early in the week, but he withdrew citing a tweaked back. Brooks Koepka was supposed to be there, but he withdrew for, well, a different reason.
CROMWELL, CT
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open: PGA Tour, DP World Tour bars LIV Golf players from co-sanctioned events, levies fines

Sanctions were finally announced for those DP World Tour players who abandoned ship for the LIV Golf Series. Players will not be allowed to participate in the 2022 Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship the week before the 150th Open Championship, as well as the Barracuda Championship from July 14-17, according to a statement from the DP World Tour. In addition to their playing schedules tightening, so will their wallets as each participant will be fined £100,000, which the tour will add to future prize funds and distribute to charitable causes.
GOLF
BBC

The Open: Phil Mickelson's legacy tainted by LIV Golf move and PGA Tour fall-out

For the past 30 years, Phil Mickelson has thrilled fans around the world with his aggressive, attacking brand of golf. It brought him six major titles, including last year's US PGA Championship. It has been a superb career, yielding 57 professional victories that kept him a fixture in the world's top 50 for 25 years.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

68
Followers
551
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy