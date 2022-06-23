ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mayor Scott says police push for more arrest to prevent another tragic summer

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined C4 and Bryan Nehman on Thursday and discussed crime in the city. While the city is on pace for another 300-plus homicides this year, Scott said the police department continues to make arrests for violent crimes. "From...

www.wbal.com

