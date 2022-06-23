ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple AR headset enters design stage, report says, as Tim Cook drops a big hint

Two big developments for Apple's augmented reality headset. First, it has now entered the design-development stage, according to one report. And second, Apple CEO Tim Cook has dropped a rather large hint that it's on the way.

A note from Haitong Intl Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu – as seen by 9to5Mac – says the long-rumoured headset will be ready in prototype form by the end of this year. But it's not expected to go on sale until the second half of 2024.

Pu also said that the headset – dubbed AR Glass – will feature waveguide technology, with Corning (maker of the popular Gorilla Glass used in smartphones) supplying the glass.

The headset has been said in the past to feature micro OLED displays .

Meanwhile, Tim Cook is becoming less cagey about talking about the headset. In an interview with China Daily (via The Verge ), the Apple CEO urged AR fans to "stay tuned and you will see what we have to offer." Considering Apple rarely talks about upcoming products, especially those in new product categories, this is very significant.

Cook went on to say that he "couldn't be more excited" about AR, despite it being "in the very early innings" of its development.

Cook has talked up AR numerous times in the past. While this latest incidence doesn't confirm that Apple is working on a separate AR device – he could just really love its ARKit platform, right? – it is the biggest hint yet that hardware is coming.

Get the lowdown: MicroLED TV: everything you need to know

Get a load of Samsung's first consumer MicroLED TV – yours for $90,000

These are the best OLED TVs you can buy

